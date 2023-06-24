Hands off the courts

The latest political brouhaha involving Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal over a matter currently before the Appeal Court is a good example of how wrong things can go when politicians decide that their interest is better served by the court of public opinion and not the court of law. Hopefully, the fallout will serve to restrain any further impulse to drag the courts onto the political platform in their bid to squeeze every advantage possible in attempting to win the August 14 local government election.
The political flap arises out of their warring comments in relation to a procedural appeal filed by defendants in the ongoing corruption case involving State-owned Estate Management and Business Development Company. Dr Moonilal and several private contractors are defendants in the substantive EMBD case and a ruling in the procedural matter is scheduled to be delivered this coming Friday, June 30.
Notwithstanding this fact, a statement made by Dr Rowley at a news conference on June 12 could easily have led some to believe that the court had already delivered its judgment and that the ruling had gone against the defendants. Addressing the media, the PM said: “The Appeal Court has ruled in favour of the State enterprise, EMBD, and as we stand here now, Mr Moonilal and others have to put in a defence to the court...”
It has been suggested that Dr Rowley was drawing on information related to a consent order under which lawyers for both sides had agreed that if the defendants’ appeal failed, they would have 45 days to file a defence. This is clearly very different from what the PM had actually said.
On the political hustings, MP Moonilal was not about to give Dr Rowley the benefit of any doubt. Addressing a political meeting, he declared that “it speaks to the undermining of the rule of law of the Judiciary of the country where a Prime Minister is telling the country that he knows what the Court of Appeal will determine”. He then went on to invoke the spectre of collusion, questioning whether the Prime Minister was “in cahoots” with the Appeal Court panel.
Clearly, Dr Moonilal has learned nothing from National Security Minister Fitzgerald’s Hinds’ courting of trouble with his comment about “criminals having friends in the Judiciary”.
While a court of law may not be distracted by external political shenanigans, the court of public opinion adjudicates on political matters.
Whether done in error or not, Dr Rowley must correct and clarify his statement of June 12. The Prime Minister, above all, should understand the importance of saying nothing to sow public doubt in the separation of power between the Executive and the Judiciary. This is especially important in the context of his robust defence of the Chief Justice five years ago when a significant segment of the population, including the Law Association, demanded an investigation into his conduct.
As for Dr Moonilal, we urge him to consider his own contribution to undermining the rule of law and public trust in the Judiciary.