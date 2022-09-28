In the year between budget 2022 and budget 2023 the waiting list of applicants for State housing has grown from 175,000 to 191,000.
Still, in delivering Monday’s budget, Finance Minister Colm Imbert listed an impressive 4,442 housing units, almost all of which were in various stages of non-delivery. Some are “under construction”; some are “envisaged” to be under construction; some are “planned” for construction; some are “being advanced” and the rest are being “built”.
Exactly how many were actually delivered was a boast Minister Imbert could not make.
Meanwhile, the list of people pinning their hopes on an HDC home keeps growing, possibly because of the “stalled” and “incomplete” housing projects to which he referred.
As with other areas of non-delivery the minister offered no explanation nor did he attempt to account. Similarly, he offered no details underpinning the decision to refocus the mandate of the HDC towards the construction of affordable housing. While we agree the State should never have been in the business of constructing high-end housing in the first place, we believe the public is entitled to an explanation for policy changes of this nature.
With its housing programme in a state of shambles, the Government is now attempting to fast-track delivery by a planned infusion of $1.5 billion consisting of three Government-guaranteed loans: $500 million for the completion of stalled or existing housing projects; another $500 million for the payment of debts owed to contractors and suppliers; and a further $500 million for the construction of new housing units.
While Minister Imbert provided no details, we will assume that the $500 million for re-starting work on stalled and incomplete projects is an additional cost to be borne by taxpayers as a result of the HDC’s sod-turning of housing projects that it could not afford to complete. He also did not say if the other half-billion dollars slated for covering debts to contractors is the full extent of the State’s indebtedness to them, but we would not be surprised if it is just a partial payment. The fact that the loan is in the process of being “arranged” is also unlikely to excite contractors who have been hearing promises of payment all the way to foreclosure.
With no reference to any accountability by anyone responsible for this disaster of a housing programme, the Government is now merely proceeding to yet another experiment in housing.
Conceding that the HDC “as presently organised, managed, and financed has built-in inefficiencies”, the Government is now moving to restructure it by creating three new companies to conduct the business: one to manage property development; another to handle property management and the other to complete sales and handle administration.
Lest we forget, HDC was established as a State enterprise 17 years ago to deal with the very same problems of non-delivery by its predecessor, the debt-strangled National Housing Authority, with the bold promise to “provide every citizen with access to an adequate and affordable level of housing by the year 2020”. As they say, talk is cheap.