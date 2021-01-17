Health care inequality

THE effort that has been put by the Ministry of Health in managing the Covid-19 pandemic now needs to be put into fixing the national public health system.
In responding to the global pandemic, the Government and public health managers have shown that when required they can summon the will, skill and resources to confront a major public health challenge. Yet, they seem chronically unable to address the health system’s basic needs.
This state of affairs has existed for decades, defying huge budget allocations, a radical restructuring and decentralisation of the management system and successive changes of governments.
The patients’ woes published in yesterday’s Sunday Express epitomise the system-wide failures that are widening the health care gap between the haves and have-nots. One person who should be particularly empathetic to the patients’ horror stories is Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley whose recent experience at a private hospital should provide a sharp contrast to theirs. Diagnosed on Friday, he had surgery on Saturday and was back home by Sunday. Compare that to the experience reported by the family of an elderly diabetic patient who had two toes removed at Mt Hope Hospital last year and is yet to see a doctor for a follow-up examination. Then there is the case of the epileptic patient whose mother had to hire a taxi for over $100 to take her adult son for an appointment at Mt Hope only to have him rescheduled to March after his appointment for last June had been rescheduled to this month.
These cases are not anomalies and while Covid-19 may be a current factor, this situation is chronic and in no way new. We shudder to think what would have happened when the pandemic hit if T&T did not have the luxury of empty hospital beds at Couva and Caura along with unused and available accommodation at NAPA and the Home of Football upon which a parallel health system could be constructed.
A notable achievement of the Government’s Covid-19 management is that apart from the testing at some private labs, it is being accomplished purely on the basis of the resources of the public health sector. Outside of the disastrous exemption process being run by the Ministry of National Security for citizens trapped outside the country, there has been no substantial accusation of discrimination in the medical treatment of Covid-19 patients. Regardless of income levels, everyone has received the same quality of treatment. However, the same cannot be said when it comes to the national healthcare system which is divided between public and private sectors, each running on parallel lanes separated between those who can afford to pay and those who cannot.
Given recessionary conditions, the public health sector must brace and prepare itself for increased demand for its services as people find themselves unable to pay for private health care either because of job losses, collapse of small businesses and the inability to maintain private health insurance. It can start today by making a quantum leap in the quality of customer service. A kinder, more compassionate and caring public health system will go a long way in securing the public’s goodwill.