Heritage oil leak again

For a company that has only just declared over a billion dollars in after-tax profit, the regularity with which Heri­tage Petroleum’s name is being called in environmental disasters involving oil spills and leaks is disturbing.

The key culprit appears to be its substantial inheritance of ageing pipeline infrastructure which poses a problem of ancestral proportions going back decades. However, whether leaking pipelines are a legacy problem for Heritage or not, it is important enough to be prioritised and addressed.

On the revenue-generation side, Heritage Petroleum has been winning accolades from the Government thanks to the bump in oil prices since Russia declared war on Ukraine just over a year ago. Its aggressive drilling programme and enhanced oil-recovery projects have been yielding a strong revenue stream that has helped to swell State coffers and increase its contribution to the national Gross Domestic Product. However, as important as Heritage’s revenue generation is for the country, it cannot be at the expense of the required investment in health, safety, security and environmental (HSSE) interests, given the scale of risks involved.

When it comes to oil spills, Heritage has not succeeded in breaking the legacy of its predecessor, Petrotrin. For 2023 alone, it has already had two oil spills which created air quality problems for residents and, in one case, impacted a mangrove and the life forms in it. This occurred in February after a ten-inch trunk pipeline developed a leak, spilling thick crude oil into a tributary feeding into the Pilote River in Guayaguayare.

In Fyzabad over the weekend, another oil leak from a Heri­tage pipeline forced the evacuation of 20 residents after air quality issues made it impossible for people with respiratory problems and other issues to stay in the area.

There have been conflicting reports about the source of the problem in Fyzabad. In Parliament yesterday, acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert laid the blame at the feet of a resident whom he said had defied Heritage’s instructions not to build a garage over a 16-inch trunk oil pipeline because it would hinder inspection and maintenance of the lines. Interviewed by the Express, the resident to whom Imbert referred, Azan Mohammed, promptly denied the charge, saying no such garage had been built. He admitted to receiving the instruction and claimed to have immediately stopped building a “shed”.

Regardless of which version holds the truth, Heritage must accept the responsibility in this case. Its defence cannot seriously be that the pipeline was not inspected and maintained because it had no access to it as a result of an alleged “garage” built over it. Heritage’s responsibility was to enforce the regulations and to ensure they were followed. Pipeline integrity is a serious issue with major implications for HSSE, especially in residential areas.

There have been repeated expressions of concern regarding the integrity of the State company’s network of pipelines, especially its older lines. The public has no way of knowing whether it is adequately investing in maintenance and repair, and must therefore depend on regulators to do their job. We pray that they are.

