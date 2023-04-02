High cost of inefficiency

The shock value of decades-long delays in getting justice in the T&T court system has been so degraded by the commonplace nature of the problem that the public has become inured to the real cost of the dysfunction.
With various arms of the justice system at odds with each other over budget allocations and management, the high cost of carrying a system burdened by expensive deficiencies and inefficiencies is rarely counted. So entrenched is the assumption of inefficiency that we dare not imagine a well-oiled, high value justice system that doesn’t bleed money wastefully.
Yesterday’s Sunday Express reported the case of a temporary Clerk 1 employed in the Office of the Parliament who, in 2011, was suspended on half pay and charged with conspiracy to defraud the State. With the trial not yet scheduled in the High Court, the suspended employee has already amassed around $500,000 in salary payments over the 12 years of his suspension, and counting. In the meantime, the Parliament is shouldering the additional cost of a replacement employee, further burdening the public purse.
These costs could be captured as a one-off item if the situation were unique and rare. However, it is an all-too common story. Almost routinely, public servants, teachers, police and prison officers, and others employed by the State allegedly fall afoul of the rules and are suspended for years with pay, pending interminable investigations that sometimes end only with their death or the death or migration of witnesses. Depending on the nature of the alleged infraction, an investigation may be conducted by disciplinary tribunals within the public sector or be taken to court. Either way, the hearing can be expected to involve lengthy and costly delays.
We are not aware of any serious assessment done on the full financial cost of operating a dysfunctional legal system. What is evident, however, is that dysfunction breeds new dysfunctions, ratcheting up costs exponentially. The criminal justice system is now so reliant on operational inefficiencies that it might quicker collapse from shock if it were to become magically efficient overnight.
Over the course of his tenure, Chief Justice Ivor Archie has cited many incremental improvements but it is hard to convince the population of this when long-delayed criminal cases are delayed to the point of being thrown out by the court or abandoned by the prosecution, sometimes with the imposition of punitive damages. This is an old problem that has only got worse with time, no doubt due in part to individual failures but largely the result of the national inability to re-imagine a justice system relevant to actual needs.
Following the Chief Justice’s critical response to the Director of Public Prosecutions warning of the collapse of the criminal justice system, the expectation was that DPP Roger Gaspard would respond. We would like to believe that his radio silence indicates that he and the Chief Justice are engaging in mature deliberations behind closed doors. However, against the background of the collapsing system he described the public should not have to guess.
It is owed an explanation and an update by both officials.