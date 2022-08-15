So the Prime Minister watched Labour’s big protest march last Friday and the only point that struck him powerfully enough to warrant a response was a comment by Natuc leader Michael Annisette that he, Dr Keith Rowley, does not care for women and children.
Knowing the flights of fancy to which platform rhetoric can carry many a speaker, one might give short shrift to such hyperbole. But not Dr Rowley. He took to social media to challenge Annisette to a public discussion on the issue of caring for women and children. Then, that not being enough, he went on to question whether Annisette would respond to an unidentified woman’s “aggrieved” and “painful” testimony given confidentially in camera to a parliamentary committee. The woman in question, Dr Rowley disclosed, was employed at the trade union headed by Annisette, which as is known, is the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union, and that when she gave her testimony, she had been recently dismissed from that job.
We wonder how the woman in question feels about being dragged into a public squabble between the Prime Minister and the trade union leader. She may or may not have a problem with it but did Dr Rowley ask her permission to divulge the details he released? Having been assured of confidentiality in testifying before the parliamentary committee, her business is now on the street. While she was not identified by name, Dr Rowley has provided enough information for anyone with a keen interest to find out her identity or at least speculate.
Importantly, what does the parliament itself have to say about this disclosure regarding testimony given in camera?
What if Annisette had agreed to Dr Rowley’s challenge for a public discussion? Pressed to provide proof, would the PM have been willing to go further?
In response, Annisette dropped his own ominous warning telling this newspaper that he “could say things that could open the public eyes for you, things that I know but I wouldn’t descend into disrespecting the office of the Prime Minister”.
We read this as a veiled threat which, like Dr Rowley’s post, serves no public purpose while fuelling public speculation. These are men playing boys’ games with unknown consequences. As women know so well, the fragility of the male ego is a dangerous thing, especially to women who must often pay the price when it is bruised.
We hope the woman concerned has used all available channels of redress open to her. With the Prime Minister having gone public with her issue, it would be up to her to decide if she wants to step into the spotlight now or retreat even further into the shadows.
Whatever high moral ground Dr Rowley felt he had claim to, has been squandered by this post. If, as he feels, his record on women and children was being unfairly targeted by Annisette, the appropriate response would have been to list his administration’s achievements in improving their lives. Now, that would be a public discussion worth having.
