The drastic, almost overnight reduction in the lengthy delays for passport appointments is as welcome as it is troubling.
The fact that the Immigration Division could have responded so speedily to the ministerial instruction to cut the wait-time by roughly 80 per cent, from five months to one month, would suggest that even as the public was complaining about its service, the division had the capacity all along to perform at a far more productive level.
The fact that the public was made to suffer through onerous and unnecessary delays is a serious indictment on the public officials charged with the responsibility of managing the division’s affairs. This culpability belongs to the Minister of National Security, the Public Service Commission, the Head of the Public Service, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security and the Chief Immigration Officer.
When just one crack of the ministerial whip could produce such dramatic results, the obvious explanation would appear to be that the Immigration Division’s inefficiency was due simply to people not doing the jobs for which they were being paid by the public and that those in charge were not being held accountable.
Improving the passport process is, however, just the tip of the slow-moving iceberg that is the Immigration Division. It is an outrage that applicants for residency and work permits should be stuck like hamsters on a treadmill going nowhere. Thousands of people who are married to citizens of T&T, who have children born here and who have put down roots in this country remain in limbo, in some cases for over a decade. One applicant who spoke to this newspaper for a report published yesterday, said he has been unable to look after his family’s financial needs for years because his application has been stuck in the system. There have also been astonishing reports from unhappy immigration staff about boxes of applications being lost in relocation from one building to another and of other boxes being left unattended because the Chief Immigration Officer has been too busy flying hither and thither instead of settling down to the task of dealing with the growing backlog of applications.
This situation contrasts embarrassingly with that of other countries where our own citizens can expect to have their applications dealt with in a matter of months, if not weeks. These are the unflattering comparisons which ultimately define T&T as a banana republic which is far from ready for the world of the 21st century.
It took an expose´ by this newspaper about the stasis at the passport office to push National Security Minister Stuart Young into prioritising the problem as one requiring urgency. Given the impact of his intervention, we are almost tempted to encourage him to swoop down on the Immigration Division again, this time to order that the backlog in residency and work permit applications be immediately resolved. But that is not a viable solution. There is a Chief Immigration Officer whose job is to ensure and be held accountable for the division’s smooth and efficient operation. Minister Young does not need to ride in like a saviour to the cause but to insist that the management accountability framework be made to work.