Hold the big stick

Having adopted a wait-and-see position on mandatory vaccination for workers, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is now running out of patience for vaccinating children and returning them to school. However, bringing out the big stick of mandatory vaccination seems premature. It has been only a week since the Covid-19 vaccines became available for children 12 to 18 years of age, and one day since the Pfizer vaccine received full authorisation.
So far, the children’s vaccine programme seems to be going well. By Monday, just six days into the programme, some 15,352 children had been vaccinated, accounting for roughly 17 per cent of the 91,000 registered pupils.
These are not bad numbers, especially when considered in the context of the heavy rains and flooding over those days which would have affected transportation, particularly from rural areas, to vaccination centres. Bear in mind that Central Trinidad, where many rural communities were under water for days, has only three vaccination locations, two of which are along the highway and one in the commercial district of Chaguanas. Whether this has to do with the Pfizer vaccine’s storage requirement at ultra-low temperature is unknown. However, without evidence, the Government should not assume that a perceived lack of rush for vaccines is necessarily due to hesitancy.
Right now, it is over-optimistic to expect the nation’s 12-to-18-year-olds to be fully vaccinated in a month’s time, given the three-week interval between the first and second doses. However, by mid-September, we should know the percentage of children who have taken the first dose and, extrapolating from that, get a good idea of the extent of vaccine coverage of the secondary school population. Between now and then, there is still plenty of room for increasing vaccine acceptance. If the Government wants to vaccinate children with assembly-line speed and precision, it could design a plan that integrates PTAs, school administrators, county medical officers, MPs, local government representatives and maxi-taxi operators, for starters.
Judging by their spokespersons’ responses to the issue of mandatory vaccination, both the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association and the Association of Principals of Public Secondary Schools of T&T are hoping that the situation will not get to the point of mandating the vaccine, although if it did come to that, they would be inclined to conform within the law.
Threatening mandatory vaccination is unnecessarily provocative and potentially counter-productive at this time when many parents still have genuine concerns and questions deserving of answers. A more useful position at this stage, when a vaccine for children is finally available and we are all in a race against the Delta variant, would be to start off by acknowledging that all parents, whether vaccinated or not, are motivated by love for their children. There may also be parents who, although having taken the vaccine themselves, are unsure about having it administered to their children.
If T&T must eventually get to the point of mandating this vaccine, it should not be on the basis of railroading parental anxieties but that, having done everything possible to quell their concerns, the situation has left us with no other choice. We are not there yet.