Honouring excellence

For many citizens, 2022 was a tough and testing year.
Yet, even as many people fought hard to remain hopeful about the future, there were some who earned our admiration by demonstrating that desperate times do not automatically require us to act desperately.
Teenagers Anthonio Hackett, 16, a pupil of Signal Hill Secondary School, and Jayvorn Horsford, 14, of Bishop’s High School in Tobago, taught everyone a lesson in ethical conduct when they turned in $5,000 in cash that they found. For this exemplary act of honesty they have earned this newspaper’s recognition as Youths of the Year 2022.
The Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallence Rambharat, also demonstrated that care and compassion are still alive among us. Their commitment to searching for missing people without monetary gain has saved lives and, in tragic cases, brought closure to anguished families. For their spirit of self-sacrifice and compassion, these hunters are our choice for Community Group of the Year.
Amid our challenges, many other citizens lifted our spirits and stood out as points of light.
In 2022, cyclist Nicholas Paul and swimmer Dylan Carter had us cheering as they rose above past disappointment to attain new heights of achievement. Paul established himself as a genuine world-class performer with gold medal-winning rides in the Nations Cup series and Commonwealth Games, while Carter’s string of nine gold medals over three legs of swimming’s World Cup series was nothing short of outstanding. Carter also finished the year with a bronze medal at the World Short Course Championships, adding more lustre to a growing body of work.
However, the stand-out athlete for 2022 was Jereem “The Dream” Richards.
The 28-year-old from Point Fortin ended the year as both a World champion and a record-breaker.
His experience contains lessons from which the population as a whole can benefit.
Like too many in 2022, Richards had to cope with the loss of a close friend, fellow national athlete Deon Lendore, who died in a traffic accident in the United States in January.
However, he used that pain as positive energy.
Motivated by the inspiration Lendore provided as a senior member of the national 4x400m relay team, Richards dealt with his pain on the track. He ran through it to become a World Indoor champion at the 400 metres in March, set a new personal best at the 200 metres at the National Championships in June, and retained his Commonwealth title in the same event in August, but doing so in a new Games record time.
Richards also helped T&T to gold in the 4x400m relay.
Here was a young man who not only pushed himself to excellence, but helped his team-mates to achieve their goals before an international audience.
Fittingly, then, Jereem Richards is this newspaper’s choice as Individual of the Year 2022.
It is our hope that this year’s awardees will not only continue to be shining lights in their respective fields, but that in 2023 all of us will be inspired to greater heights by their examples of excellence.