Professor Emeritus Gordon Rohlehr has marked his time among us so fundamentally that, as this newspaper today honours his life and work, we can do so with little but overwhelming gratitude and love.
A gentle and generous man with a gifted mind, Rohlehr’s legacy will live centrally in the thousands of students he shaped and released into the world of observation, insight, dignity and self-respect. For that defined the man and the trail-blazing opus of work he has bequeathed to artists and academics globally.
Rohlehr stood as a monumental figure in the world of Caribbean literature and popular culture. Decades before the discipline of cultural studies emerged on faculty curricula in universities around the world, Rohlehr’s mind saw the linkages and his career’s work came to define what modern cultural studies is. In that way, he evolved academia itself.
His intellectual grounding was in the literary. He wrote his 1967 PhD dissertation on the works of Joseph Conrad. Guyanese-born, he moved here to lecture at The UWI, St Augustine, where he would serve up the psychology of Conrad like no one else.
This coincided with the Caribbean Artists Movement (CAM)’s pioneering search for a “Caribbean aesthetic”. In 1967, talking with the region’s canonical figures—Orlando Patterson, George Lamming, Kamau Braithwaite and Aubrey Williams — Rohlehr remembered he said, “The way to determine what this aesthetic might be is to look at what Caribbean people have done and to create, through a close dialogue with the material, some way of talking about their achievement and of distinguishing what is peculiarly Caribbean about it, if you employ that method, beginning with the work–Walcott’s poetry, Sparrow’s calypsoes, Selvon’s novels–you might then be able to recognise recurring features. If, for example, you read Selvon’s The Lonely Londoners and short stories alongside Sparrow’s calypsoes you might discover something that was peculiarly Trinidadian in both of these people…those were not my exact words, of course; only a paraphrase of the sense of what I said. Then someone, one of the big voices, said, ‘If this is the way you feel, why don’t you do it?’”
So he did, producing a global academic touchstone in Calypso and Society in Pre-Independence Trinidad (1989). Between that seminal scholarship and his 2015 My Whole Life is Calypso: Essays on Sparrow, Rohlehr produced more and more books, all validating Caribbean creative expressions as subjects worthy of the highest level of intellectual enquiry and academic study.
His is a template that can guide The UWI and other knowledge institutions in the quest to become more engaged with Caribbean society to better understand ourselves through more relevant education.
He was deeply loved and respected among his colleagues at The UWI who have over the years produced work on Rohlehr himself, ensuring that the legacy of his life and his mind remains available well beyond his lifetime.
In the shape of the large footprints Rohlehr has left among Caribbean hearts and minds, the region knows Professor Emeritus Gordon Rohlehr walked this way.