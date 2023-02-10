Honouring Sidney Knox

The life, legacy and massive contribution to the development of Trinidad and Tobago of Wilfred Sidney Knox, who died this week at the age of 98, should be celebrated by the wider society and not just by those in business.
For over three decades, Sidney Knox was the single most powerful and dominant private-sector personality in Trinidad and Tobago, and among the most commanding figures across the Caribbean.
Indeed, it was commonly said that the presence of the conglomerate he led, Neal & Massy, was so total in our lives that it carried us from cradle to grave.
He was an uncompromising believer in the private sector as a vital partner in the process of nation building, and never shied away from standing up to the powers that be, including the towering political figure of post-Independence T&T, Dr Eric Williams.
While Dr Williams famously dismissed the local private sector as commission agents for foreign companies interested in selling their goods in this developing market, Mr Knox must have seen that role as transitional to a more fundamental contribution.
He was, after all, among private-sector leaders in the 1970s who had the foresight and vision to see the possibilities of the establishment of an industrial park at Point Lisas in Central Trinidad.
His belief in the importance of the private sector in the development of this nation, and this region, was the result, no doubt, of his understanding of the crucial role played by profit in small-island developing states.
When the company was led by Knox, the profits generated by Neal & Massy (now known as the Massy Group) allowed it to pay millions of dollars in taxes to the government, thereby contributing to the common wealth of the nation.
The company’s profits were distributed to the owners of the publicly held company, by way of dividends, which helped in the development of an asset-owning middle class.
It was the profits generated by the company, under the wise stewardship of Mr Knox, that allowed it to survive the economic depression of the 1980s, which some other large companies of that time—such as Stephens and Johnsons, Kirpalani’s and Woolworth—did not. Other groups similar to Neal & Massy were acquired during that tumultuous period.
Neal & Massy’s profits also allowed the group to increase the compensation of its employees during his period of leadership.
But, more than anything else, the profits generated by Neal & Massy’s operations in T&T were the main driver in the growth of the group outside of this country.
In paying tribute to Mr Knox’s contribution this week, Massy said: “Under his leadership and vision, Neal and Massy was transformed into a Caribbean conglomerate. It was Knox’s leadership and persistence that led to the Group’s sustained investment in Guyana over 50 years ago. He was also responsible for expanding Neal and Massy’s footprint across the Caribbean region and strongly supported the creation of the Caribbean Common Market (Caricom).
Sidney Knox was a compassionate capitalist long before that phrase became popular.
He led the company when it opted to take up the title sponsorship of what was then known as Trinidad All Stars (now Massy All Stars).
He was also among the first board of directors of The UWI’s Institute of Business.
His contributions to the development of business in T&T were many and he will live long in the memories of those who honour those who contribute to T&T’s development.