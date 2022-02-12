Horror of the flesh trade

Responding to an Opposition question about this country’s treatment of illegal Venezuelan immigrants, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley cited a “document from Venezuela, called Gender and Crimes”, which claims that while human trafficking is declining in other Caribbean countries, the demand for sex and prostitution here is “being driven by a high rate of local consumption, especially in the Borough of Chaguanas”.
We encourage Dr Rowley to lay that report in Parliament. The issue is important enough for the paragraph singled out by him to be read in the context of the full report, and for its data sources and methodology to be evaluated. If it relies on more than just anecdotal reporting and hearsay, it may actually provide valuable information and insight into the 21st-century trafficking in human flesh in this country.
While talk of prostitution is often discussed as blue humour with much schoolboy sniggling, it is no laughing matter. It is an exploitative and deadly activity that has been a seedy underside of T&T’s business landscape for as far back as anyone alive could remember. As organised crime, it ensnares girls from poverty-stricken rural communities in this country, and from anywhere else reached by its tentacles.
Long before Venezuela’s spiral into the economic abyss, Trinidad had developed a reputation for the trafficking of women and girls. This newspaper published several interviews with victims lured here from Colombia and other countries by hustlers promising jobs that would lift their families out of grinding poverty, only to become hostages to pimps who lived off the wages of their bodies rented out by the hour.
The prostitution linked to human trafficking is based on violence, the instilling of fear and the subjugation of victims to the point where they suffer complete loss of personal power.
As organised crime, its survival relies on the protection of institutions and the compromising of high public officials by bribery, shared secrets and even blackmail. Without this infrastructure, human trafficking networks would have been weeded out long since everyone has known where to find them. If we are to believe the report quoted by Dr Rowley, as he apparently does, many are to be found in Chaguanas, as well as other parts of Central and South.
And yet, as in the case of other criminal gangs, the police and the State seem chronically unable to move the national response from information to prosecution. The occasional and sporadic police bust is nowhere near the systematic crackdown and sustained assault required for eliminating these criminal networks that are financing empires built on exploitation of desperate women and girls.
While Venezuela’s economic crisis has dramatically increased the opportunities for trafficking women from that country into prostitution, focusing on the nationality of any one group not only stigmatises victims, but their entire population.
Like domestic violence, the pimping-out of women for prostitution has been facilitated by a misogynistic culture that still sees women as property. It is time to see the crime for the horror that it is and act against it.