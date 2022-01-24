We applaud the police for their efforts in busting one case of significant human trafficking in our midst. This exercise turned up the presence of 27 Venezuelan women and girls involved in the predatory trade of coerced prostitution.
It is a source of deep shame that in this relatively small country of ours, the trafficking and trade of desperate female migrants should be so lucrative that the perpetrators are willing to defy the law. As Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob noted, it is a multi-billion-dollar business involving “high class bandits”.
Sadly, last weekend’s rescue which took place in Felicity, Central Trinidad, is just one example of the many such operations in the country. In this instance, the breakthrough came as police were pursuing the disappearance of one woman. Information at their disposal led the team of officers to this particular location. They managed to find 26 other victims at this single place of operations, and these included two girls under the age of 16.
The Counter-Trafficking Unit and associated police outfits which undertook this mission should be encouraged by the success they have achieved in this instance. Hopefully now, it should open up new inroads into other rings of similar activity taking place in different parts of the country.
A more than pertinent question arising from this exercise is the extent to which this veritable industry continues to thrive in flagrant disregard of the law.
It cannot be that police intelligence is so deficient that there is not a better handle on the operations of such houses of ill repute. What this matter also reveals, is the high level of confidence which many of the proprietors and the enablers possess in maintaining their operations.
What is however undoubtedly being called for is the sustained assault by the relevant police units and branches such that it drives a stake right at the heart of this business model. The sporadic nature of these exercises speaks to the reality of an insufficiency in manpower and of resolve, which has to be confronted.
Of note here also, is the statement by the Acting Commissioner of Police, that the reputed kingpins are in reality “high class bandits.” Again here, it leaves open the notion that the managers of the country’s law enforcement apparatus have a good enough handle on some of the big players in these rings.
Some effort at targeting them specifically for their leading parts in keeping this line of business going is long overdue. Not enough comfort comes from the presumption that we know who they are, but in too many instances they remain untouched, or untouchable even.
Attendant upon this realisation also, we note the assessment of the country by the relevant authorities in the US that while they are “making efforts,” we do not yet meet the minimum standards for elimination this social ill. Of further note is the view that the authorities have decreased prosecution efforts in this regard.
Those with the responsibility so to do, must see this as a challenge to speak up, and to speak out, on this horrific crime.