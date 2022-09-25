In the three and a half weeks since the Finance Minister’s Spotlight on the Economy 2022, the global economy has become even more uncertain in an environment in which planning is increasingly difficult. It is no joke to say that economists and investors are reduced to watching the weather to figure out their next move since a bitter winter in Europe could tip the scales heavily against hopes for a soft landing in the global recession that some say is already underway.
Given T&T’s heavy reliance on oil and gas revenue, Finance Minister Colm Imbert will have to check temperatures as often as he checks oil and gas prices knowing that high gas prices spurred on by increased demand is a double-edged sword with the risk of further inflation, more interest rate hikes, industry shutdowns, unemployment, decline in equity markets and all that flows from these conditions.
In this scenario T&T is not playing a full hand. While we benefit from high oil and gas prices, rising interest rates will impact debt servicing while declines in global equity markets could erode the value of our investments including those by the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund. Add to this the monster of imported inflation which is eating away at the real value of workers’ salaries coupled with a troubling industrial relations environment, and the road ahead becomes rockier.
While the Government has a local government election to win in the coming weeks, we would hope that Minister Imbert would use today’s budget presentation to present a transparent report of the country’s state of economic affairs. We note that the Ministry of Finance has released no quarterly report on the HSF for 2022 which is highly unusual.
We are assuming Minister Imbert has these reports since Section 20 of the HSF Act mandates that the Fund’s board submit quarterly and annual investment reports to the minister regarding the Fund’s operation and performance. As our little rainy day fund, citizens are keen to find out what’s happening with it in light of the recent behaviour of equity markets.
For yet another year, the minister will present a budget without clarity on the major matter of WASA’s restructuring. Given the Government’s insistence on the urgency of restructuring WASA, Minister Imbert should explain why it remains outstanding and the consequences of delayed implementation on its financing plan.
Public service pensions are another issue that could be addressed today. There have been several consultations in relation to a proposal to raise the age limit. Depending on how far those talks have progressed, Minister Imbert may have something to report.
The public is, of course, expecting some measures to mitigate the impact of inflation especially on low-income families and certain categories of micro businesses, such as fishermen, who have been feeling the squeeze of higher diesel prices.
In navigating the uncertain road ahead, Minister Imbert’s best bet would be to level with the public.
