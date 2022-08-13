Imbert’s 30-year project

The Finance Minister’s aggressive response to criticism of the manner in which residents of Crown Point, Tobago, were evicted on Thursday is understandable, but neither helpful nor fair.
As manager of public funds, it must be anxiety-inducing for him to watch a $1.2-billion project sitting idle as its 2022 completion date slips away, thanks to the havoc wreaked by Covid-19 and other factors, including land acquisition complications.
While Minister Colm Imbert did not disclose the financial impact of the two-year delay in getting the ANR Robinson International Airport expansion project off the ground, his intemperate and flawed response to criticisms from the Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly and an editorial in this newspaper betrayed his state of mind. In a rush to judgment, he misrepresented both the statement issued by THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine as well as a view articulated by the editorial.
Mr Augustine has already spoken for himself. For the record, there was nothing “uninformed” about this newspaper pointing out that the authorities had short-circuited the process in evicting residents while the matter was before the court. As a statement issued by the Judiciary on Friday noted, the Minister of Agriculture gave the court an undertaking earlier last week not to issue a warrant of possession against certain residents until August 26. The statement did not indicate whether the particular property involved was the same subjected to Friday’s eviction although, rather curiously, the Judiciary stepped out of its crease to lecture the media about reporting on court proceedings “accurately so as to obviate misunderstandings that could inflame situations that are already volatile”.
The editorial’s point was about the Government’s poor record in managing compulsory land acquisitions involving the removal and relocation of settled communities and its negative impact on project costs and social stability.
To be fair, the current Crown Point exercise is far from being among the worst examples, which include Caura in colonial times, Guayamare Village in the 1980s, and Mon Desir Village about a decade ago which has had an enduring impact on the country’s finances and the highway extension to Point Fortin.
While Minister Imbert is understandably anxious to move past the land-acquisition phase and get on with the construction of the new airport terminal at Crown Point, the problems that have dogged this project extend way beyond the scope of land acquisition and a handful of residents. As he himself pointed out at the signing of the contract with China Railway Construction in January 2020, the Tobago airport project was put on his plate back in 1992 when he was Minister of Works and Transport. It did not reach design stage until his second tenure (2005-2010) and took another decade for it to reach the stage of signing a construction contract in 2020. That’s 30 years from the point of cabinet approval to now—with still no new airport to show. By contrast, the land-acquisition process has taken roughly a year.
As inconvenient as it now is, throwing the blame on residents looking to secure their future hardly seems fair.