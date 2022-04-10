Imbert’s missed moment

As far as the economy goes, the chickens of procrastination and expediency are coming home to roost in a nest of thorns.
In outlining his case for increasing fuel prices, Finance Minister Colm Imbert painted his stewardship as one with the courage to do the right thing, unlike the predecessor administration which had committed the “travesty” of propping up the fuel subsidy to the extent of $16 billion over three years for fear of public criticism. By contrast, he is willing to bite the bullet and make the unpopular decision. Let the chips fall where they may, as Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley so often puts it.
This posture might work for those whose political memories go back to a decade or so. Anyone with a longer memory would remind Minister Imbert that he and Dr Rowley were in the Patrick Manning cabinet of 2007-2010 when oil prices hit the record high of $181.58 in June 2008 during the June 2007-Sept 2008 period when oil prices stayed above $100. From 2006-2016, aggregate fuel subsidies amounted to $31 billion, or an average of two per cent of GDP per year. Flush with oil income and when the economic pain would have been less brutal, no attempt was made to wean the population off the subsidy.
When it comes to energy revenue, all administrations have squandered.
However, what makes the current conjuncture very different is T&T’s current reality of low oil and gas production and the climate change-driven global shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy. T&T is in the headwinds of a perfect storm of existential proportions. Even if LNG endured for about three decades as the transition fuel to a world powered by renewable energy, and T&T manages to increase gas production, we would still face the towering challenge of building an economy in which today’s children, like SEA gold medallists Aaron Subero and Ameerah Beekhoo could see a viable future for themselves and their children.
Dr Rowley is right in noting, as he often does, that the responsibility has fallen to his Government to take the hard and unpopular decisions. T&T’s economic choices are now severely limited having squandered almost five decades of opportunity for investing energy revenue in building out the non-energy sector for life beyond oil and gas,
Where Dr Rowley’s administration falls short is in its ability to frame the existential nature of the economic problem, present a coherent strategy response and rally the public to the vision. In this context, the fuel subsidy is a mere although important detail.
In Parliament last Friday, Minister Imbert missed the moment. Instead of the defensive rationalisation he presented for reducing the fuel subsidy, the country needed to hear from him precise details of how the subsidy savings were to be otherwise deployed in generating economic activity; his projection for the impact of the subsidy reduction on households, transportation, business and economic activity; his estimate of the inflation impact further compounded by imported inflation, and his overall strategy response.
But perhaps he is saving the fuller picture for the mid-year budget review.