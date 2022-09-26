Ignoring last year’s complaints, Finance Minister Colm Imbert scraped everything he could find into yet another budget that was long on talk yet short on strategy.
In addition to heavy padding, the budget document gave the impression of being hastily crafted, lacking structure and order. When the digital document was eventually posted online, it was quite bald, without even the usual cover. Perhaps the ministry’s Budget Division is in cost-cutting mode. Whatever the reason, Minister Imbert’s four-hour budget delivery was nonetheless a tour de force of stamina for the 65-year-old.
Sifting the chaff from the presentation titled “Tenacity and Stability in the Face of Global Challenges” a few key things stood out. Prominently among them are the projections on which his revenue assumptions for next year are based. Citing 2023 oil price projections of between US$90 and US$100 per barrel from leading authorities, including the US Energy Information Association, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, Minister Imbert opted to peg his budget to $92.50 per barrel of oil and $6 MMBtu of natural gas even as he acknowledged the tremendous uncertainly now gripping the world.
Based on these assumptions, his projected revenue for 2023 is $56.175 billion of which oil revenue alone accounts for a hefty 44.5 per cent. His lumpsum figure of $30.150 billion for non-oil revenue left the public guessing what percentage of it was gas revenue.
However, given that the international projections on which he based his figure of $92.50 per barrel of oil do not capture the very recent indications of a global economy virtually hurtling to a recession, there is reason to second-guess his assumptions. If he proves to be wrong, the Government may have to rely on loans to finance the $57.685 billion budget or slash planned expenditure.
Two impactful elements of the budget were the allocation to Tobago and the increase in the price of fuel. Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly, Farley Augustine, left parliament an unhappy man after hearing Minister Imbert announce an allocation of $2.521 billion or 4.37 per cent of the national budget to the THA, 87 per cent of which is earmarked for recurrent expenditure with 11 per cent going towards the THA’s Development Programme and the remaining two per cent to URP and CEPEP.
Having lobbied for an allocation of $3.97 billion which is at the upper end of the Dispute Resolution Committee’s recommendation for Tobago’s annual budgetary allocation, Mr Augustine must feel hamstrung. If they are not already so, the gloves are about to come off as the THA and the central government square off.
Of all the fiscal measures in the budget, the one of greatest consequence to the public is the increase in the price of gasoline and diesel. With the Government committed to rolling back the subsidy, possibly with a complete removal in mind, fuel price increases are coming thick and fast. The public is fully aware that this translates into price increases with added inflationary pressures.
With workers already demanding higher wages to keep apace with inflation, the additional impact of higher gas prices is one to watch.