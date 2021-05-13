Implement curfew now

It should be clear to the Government by now that current public health measures are not working and that the Covid-19 crisis engulfing us requires a more targeted response focused squarely on curbing movement.
The daily rise in infections and deaths indicates that the situation is nowhere close to peaking. The fact that we are running a positivity rate of over 40 per cent is mind-blowing. Given the virus’ exponential growth, T&T could be days away from one out of every two persons tested being positive. In this situation the Government must not wait to act until May 23 when the current regulations are due to expire. It needs a set of new tools and different strategies. The Government must abandon its anti-curfew position and move swiftly to make the legislative amendments to facilitate curfews, which are a key weapon for controlling movement long enough to slow down and halt this pandemic.
We note the position of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on a state of emergency, but consider it limited in its view. When people are dying in a situation that could have been prevented or helped by a curfew reducing movement and transmission, Dr Rowley should not dismiss the option, but explore every legal means for effecting it without undue encroachments on rights. Some legal minds believe the PM’s concern about the suspension of all rights under a state of emergency can be addressed through the regulations by limiting a curfew strictly to the right to free movement and association. However, if that is problematic, the Government has the clear option of amending the law.
That is what Barbados did in March last year when the Mottley government pro-actively amended the country’s Emergency Management Act to include and specify Covid-19 as an emergency. Earlier this year, having armed itself with the legal authority, the Barbados government was able to successfully battle a massive spike in infections by using a series of rolling curfews to limit movement and break transmission.
The Mottley government also used an alphabetical system in a schedule of alternate days to control the number of people out in public for essential activities, such as supermarket shopping. Persons with surnames from A to M, for example, would be allowed to shop on one day, with the rest on another day. Yesterday, Barbados reported just two new cases. Jamaica, too, has also employed the curfew option to rein in rampant Covid-19 under its Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations) (Special Security and Community Development Measures) Act, 2017. This law gives the government special emergency powers for targeted situations which do not require a full-scale state of emergency. Jamaica has been getting on top of the situation, with cases having dropped from a daily high of 878 new cases to under 100.
This emergency requires the Government to go all out, even if it means underwriting free testing at private labs. With the public system overwhelmed and private tests costing from $1,200 to $1,800, the risk of large numbers of untested, infected persons out in public is real. Whatever options it chooses, the critical thing is for the Government to act now.