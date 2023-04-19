In defence of judges

Denial and a refusal to own up to their failures are standard behaviours among politicians in office. It was therefore no surprise that several politicians at this week’s Caricom crime symposium blamed everyone but themselves for spiralling crime.
There were scapegoats aplenty, beginning with parents and including judges, the criminal law system, the youth, the media, the music, the Opposition, and the United States, among others. Not once did any politician admit to inept leadership, public-policy mistakes, shoddy legislation, wastage of limited public funds, under-investment in critical social services, pursuit of electioneering policies over good governance, a lack of imagination and any of the multitude of sins that politicians in office visit upon populations.
Some of the scapegoating was so bewildering that one was left to wonder who was running these countries. Listening to the attack on judges, one would think judges make laws and are responsible for the entire apparatus of the criminal justice system and not merely for presiding over trials to determine innocence or guilt in line with due process.
Kudos, therefore, to Justice Jacob Wit for bringing the politicians back to reality from some distant galaxy far, far away from the truth. We can understand why panicked members of the public with limited knowledge about the interlocking elements of the criminal justice system would pick on judges as crime overwhelms them. Prime ministers, however, know better. As head of the cabinet, they receive detailed reports on the state of the country. They know which critical agencies are crippled by staff and other resource shortages, which authorities are hampered by legislative loopholes and how these and other problems are affecting national operations, including the administration of justice. Being fully aware, their lack of honesty and instinct to exploit public ignorance in deflecting attention away from their own responsibility not only endangers judges, but our democracies as well.
In the evolving narrative against judges, we see not only the impotence of political administrations unable to deliver on promises, but a reckless and short-sighted willingness to trample on key principles of democratic societies—one being the presumption of innocence, and the other being the exercise of judicial discretion within the law.
We fully support Justice Wit’s call for a “merciless look” at the criminal justice system and its “firm and robust overhaul”. In the face of the old talk coming, in particular, from Dr Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Justice Wit inserted some hard and telling data, citing T&T’s detection rate of 20 per cent with an acquittal rate of over 70 per cent, adding bluntly: “This is not a way to run a criminal justice system.”
The dire state of the system in T&T is probably beyond the imagination of most Caricom leaders who do not have to contend with the problems of people in jail awaiting trial for 15 to 20 years, or of witnesses being killed, or police corruption, and so on.
If the Caricom crime symposium is to be more than a smokescreen for inaction, governments must accept their share of blame and step up to their responsibilities.