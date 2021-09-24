In our own hands

AS he wrapped up a post-Cabinet news conference in Port of Spain on Thursday, the Prime Minister said the country was in a better place than it was this time last year. He was speaking after having rolled out a new regime of arrangements towards further re-opening of the society.
These measures include the fact that businesses which have been largely closed or restricted for much of the past 18 months, will be allowed to re-open fully, as of October 11. The significant proviso here, however, is that only persons who are fully vaccinated will be allowed entry. Such persons also will be those allowed into so-named safe zones, to be established in coming days.
By virtue of these and other measures, Trinidad and Tobago has joined the growing list of countries that have concluded they must come to terms with living with Covid-19. The global picture has suggested that lockdown strategies have become too untenable. In our case, as indeed it has been in much of elsewhere, the economy has been damaged, the education system has been compromised and life in general has been seriously disrupted.
In England, the government has removed nearly all the related restrictions. The German government says it is allowing vaccinated people to travel without quarantines. Outdoor mask mandates have all but been lifted in Italy, and shopping malls in Singapore have been open. Across Asia, Europe and the Americas, populations are being encouraged to return to their daily rhythms.
The singular message here is that we have to learn to live with the virus. In our own case, the Government’s decision to continue lifting regulatory restrictions is therefore understandable. This is so, even with a vaccination rate of some 33 per cent, and the Prime Minister still cautioning that we are not where we ought to be in this regard. The challenge for us is that the pressure to re-open is occurring at the very time that the dangerous Delta variant is showing up among the population. With the majority of the population still unvaccinated, the path ahead remains very perilous.
In some countries, the authorities have switched gears, concentrating on persons who fall very ill and who may need intensive care. Latest indications for us are that even as hospital numbers decrease, the number of admissions is more than that for releases.
By announcing the re-opening of schools and more of the economy to vaccinated persons, the Government has effectively thrown down the gauntlet. It puts the decision to be vaccinated squarely in the hands of those who remain hesitant, or in too many cases, downright opposed.
Evidence the world over is more than incontrovertible, that the best way to beat the virus, and to contain its spread, is for more and more people to get vaccinated.
By restricting entry into authorised spaces for public gathering to those who prove their vaccination status, the Government continues to hesitate on the imposition of a vaccine mandate. This has been an option adopted in several other democracies. With the increasing presence of the more troubling Delta variant, it will be heart-breaking if our return to enjoying social activities is marked by more infections and greater loss of life. We must also not abandon our obligation to wear masks in public and practise other safety measures.