Eighteen killings in the space of a mere six days describes a national state of violence that spares no corner.
Petit Bourg, Aripo, Moruga, Debe, Chaguanas, Arima, Kelly Village, Barataria, San Fernando, Santa Cruz, Cunupia, Port of Spain... and so the list goes. At the current rate of roughly 1.4 murders a day, T&T is on course for surpassing 500 murders this year, a bloody threshold not crossed since 2019.
It is becoming clearer by the day that whatever gains were made against crime and violence during the two years of the Covid-19 pandemic are quickly being lost. When it comes to crime, there is no new normal, only the same old, same old.
Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob seems to be a man at his wit’s end. Catapulted into the job amid Gary Griffith’s controversial exit, Jacob typifies the career policeman trying his best but, like a deer caught in the headlights of an oncoming truck, stands bewildered by the unfolding scene of mindless carnage and violence around him. With the buck stopped at his desk this week, he offers no more than the exhortation that all hands need to get on deck in the battle against crime. Although indisputable in principle, coming from him it sounded less of a rallying cry than a statement of defeat.
We say nothing new when we urge a whole-of-society integrated response to the multi-faceted phenomenon of rising crime and violence. However, whether whole or partial, the key institution charged with protecting and serving in conditions of law and order must be able to instil public confidence by a demonstrated capacity to lead.
In the absence of leadership, both within the Police Service and beyond, T&T society is meandering along in a state of drift. If the place seems ungovernable, as many seem to think, it is because individual citizens have concluded that the institutions of Government are not working for them and that they are on their own. When people come to accept daily life as a case of survival of the fittest with every man and woman for themselves, the very idea of society is negated.
One telling sign of the national state of mind is the demand for gun licences, as more and more people come to believe the State is unable to protect them and that their personal safety and that of their loved ones literally depend on the gun in their hands.
The current state of public insecurity is deeply disturbing. Even more so, however, is the complete absence of solutions. While the Police Service is responsible for maintaining law and order, it is the Government’s responsibility to create an environment conducive to law and order.
The outlook for progress seems dimmer by the day, with the state of the economy providing fertile conditions for heightened crime. The reported increase in the incidence of shoplifting comes as no surprise. Neither does the apparent increase in home invasions.
The current stasis can only be broken by acts of leadership that take on the challenge of fixing the problems that undermine our current sense of insecurity and confidence in the future.