In the name of Sean Luke

The revered wheels of justice have been demonstrated once again, in the society that is Trinidad and Tobago, to have ground mercilessly too slowly in the just-ended Sean Luke murder trial.
It took all of 15 years for the matter to have arrived at the point at which a judge had the horrific honour to pronounce a verdict. It is often said that justice delayed is justice denied. On the other side of this coin, however, is the other oft-quoted dictum against the popular shouts for swift justice.
Both of these principles carry with them cautionary tales, regarding measured, but timely process-oriented decision-making. This is part of the hallmark of how a properly functioning justice system should be designed to work. Those who often cry out for “justice” routinely pay insufficient attention to the need for the utmost care and attention to the processes involved in the collection of important information which is vital for the unassailable conduct of judicial functions.
Much work is required still to be done towards a more efficient functioning of our justice system. It is, nevertheless, to the credit of the system as we know it, that the particulars in this matter stood the test of time, such that a verdict could have been arrived at after this decade and a half since the brutal killing of an innocent little boy.
Far removed from those moments of national outrage and, of course, the calls for blood during the early moments in which this crime was being digested, the verdict resounds with the satisfaction of the many who were utterly aggrieved by the actions of the two youngsters who ultimately have been found guilty.
But even with its slow grind, there is relief that the justice system has finally been able to hold his killers accountable. Even the many who were not in the position of Luke’s mother and other close relatives would have shared their pain and their grief. It is also cold comfort to acknowledge that while 15 years is a long time to be kept waiting, hoping and praying, it is well within the crippling national norm. Lest we be misunderstood, this is by no means an endorsement of the status quo in this respect. It is our fervent hope, however, that the judgment delivered yesterday by Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds will go some way in bringing relief to those family members forced to endure these burdens over the long period in question. Even Justice Ramsumair-Hinds lamented during the delivery of her verdicts that an outcome in the matter took “regrettably too long in our overly cumbersome judicial system”.
The process leading to some measure of qualified closure is only just beginning, however.
On the flip side of this tragedy, also, is the ongoing requirement for us to press ahead with the mandate to fathom the foundation of the impulses which led two then-teenagers to commit these actions. One of those found guilty was 14 years old at the time, the other was 16.
This must be added to the case list down for study by the professionals charged with making sense of actions such as these. Such work is necessary for the development of better understanding about what ails us, socially and psychologically, and for the application of appropriate remedies.