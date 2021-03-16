In vaccine limbo

Although no details were disclosed in the media release from the Office of the Prime Minister, it can be assumed that a request for China’s Covid-19 vaccines was among the topics discussed during yesterday’s phone call between Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and China’s Premier, Xi Jinping.
From early, Dr Rowley had signalled that his government was looking at the Chinese vaccines, which may explain why it was not as diligent as other Caricom countries in seeking out other sources.
However, despite China’s Sinopharm vaccine being used in a handful of countries outside China, including the United Arab Emirates, (UAE) Bahrain, Egypt, Serbia, Hungary and Pakistan among others, it has not yet been submitted to the World Health Organization (WHO) for approval.
Nonetheless, approaching China’s government at this stage is as smart a move as that made by Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, in soliciting the support of her Indian counterpart three weeks ahead of AstraZeneca’s approval by WHO.
It is clear that the path to securing adequate vaccine supplies for small countries like ours does not follow a straight line. The world is in the extraordinary situation of using vaccines that are approved for emergency use without the usual trials to determine their impact on various categories of persons. Emergency usage comes with its own risk of discovering possible side effects only after the fact, which is why several European countries have suspended distribution of the AstraZeneca vaccine to investigate a possible link to blood clots. After days of resisting the idea, the WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety yesterday began reviewing the AstraZeneca vaccine.
If the WHO decides to suspend AstraZeneca pending further investigation, the immunisation programmes of countries like T&T which are depending on its Covax facility for 20 per cent of their vaccine needs, could suffer a serious setback. Under pressure, some countries may be tempted to eschew WHO approvals and go with China’s Sinopharm vaccine whose efficacy rate is reported at 79 per cent. However, reports emerged yesterday from the UAE that some people were being administered a third dose of Sinopharm to boost the vaccine’s response after finding that two doses had not generated enough protective antibodies.
While Sinopharm has applied for one its vaccines to be included in the WHO’s COVAX scheme, it is yet to submit the detailed data and explanation required for WHO’s approval. Further, China’s international vaccine diplomacy may be inhibited by the fact that its own vaccination programme remains far below target.
What all of this indicates is the extent of the challenge facing this country in immunising its way out of the pandemic. Since these difficulties have nothing to do with critics at home, the government should spare the public the complaints about “vaccine mischief” and level with the country on the basis of facts.
The lack of information in yesterday’s media release from the Office of the Prime Minister regarding the conversation between Dr Rowley and the Chinese Premier was typical of the administration’s lack of transparency with the public. The government fails to recognise that its lack of openness and trust in sharing information with the public is what creates room for speculation and misinformation.