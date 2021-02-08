‘Inconclusive’ is unacceptable

Express Editorial : Daily

YESTERDAY’S developments in the case of the kidnapping and murder of Andrea Bharatt were all distressing. The death of the prime suspect followed by the pathologist’s report of an inconclusive autopsy were tell-tale signs that notwithstanding the national uproar for justice, this case, like so many others, may well peter out in yet another dead-end. As it stands now, two of the eight persons detained in connection with the murder remain in custody, two having died and one released yesterday.

More than ever, the death of a second suspect while in police custody underscores the need for an independent inquiry into this entire investigation, beginning with the initial missing person’s report filed by Andrea Bharatt’s family on the evening of January 29, right through to yesterday’s autopsy.

The failure of the autopsy to yield a cause of death on the grounds of advanced decomposition of the victim’s body, which was found six days after she went missing, is wholly unacceptable and raises questions about the conduct of the autopsy. There are too many known inadequacies at the Forensic Science Centre for an “inconclusive” finding to be accepted at first attempt. We urge the authorities to persist in the effort to determine the cause of death and to secure any forensic evidence that could establish the details surrounding her kidnapping and murder. It will be the ultimate injustice if this case were to fizzle out in a cloud of doubt and be forever dogged by nagging questions and conspiracy theories. Not only will it deny her family the closure they should have, but it will realise the population’s worst fears that the entire criminal justice system is unequipped to deliver justice.

As this newspaper has repeatedly warned, the loss of public confidence in the justice system is a dangerous development in any society. As we already know, the many failures of the criminal justice system have resulted in people taking the law into their own hands which is a major source of endemic crime in this country. The entire system is being challenged by a public that has had enough and is demanding that the system justify its existence and prove its worth.

As protests continue to spread across the island Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley should recognise that the killing of Andrea Bharatt is no ordinary nine days’ wonder that will disappear with the next big thing but that, for many, it marks a point of no return. People are profoundly disturbed and are already taking matters into their own hands. As head of the National Security Council we urge Dr Rowley to convene the council and come up with effective, well-resourced strategy for solving this case which may indeed solve many others.

This is no time for the Government to adopt the kind of condescending insensitivity displayed by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi in Parliament last Friday in dumbing down the public’s anger as a “reactionary” response of people coming out of their “traditional caves” to make a cry and plea for better society. It is so much more than that.

WITH a new United States government having assumed office, Barbados and the rest of the Caribbean will be eager to see what will come their way in terms of policy making by the new government.

For having gone through a tough global recession and still experiencing some of the fallout from it, this region will want to feel that it has a place in the foreign policy of the Joe Biden administration.

Men not the real problem

While the recent murder of a young woman is a tragedy, certain sections of society are doing the wrong thing by making “anti-male” statements. By simplifying the situation to “all men are bad/evil” (a grossly unfair statement) not only are they allowing the root causes of the problem to persist (no efficient public transport, an unregulated “PH” taxi system, an ineffective judiciary) but they are actively deflecting attention from these issues when they are needed most.

A few days ago, China’s President, Xi Jinping, addressed the opening of this year’s Davos World Economic Forum. His remarks imply that China is positioning itself to be the voice for a new multilateral world order.

Alongside the regular wake-up rituals of prayer, shower, toothbrush and coffee, many of us last week added picking up the nearest device, and scrolling the feed to see if Gary (Griffith) and his team had found Andrea Bharatt. And then, the gut punch on Thursday. The slow walk in which we hoped it was not so but feared it was. In which we felt, regardless of whether it was her, that somebody else’s daughter had been murdered, and that too was cause for grieving.

women: worthy survivors

AS women, aspersions are cast in our direction. We fear coming forward and speaking our truth. Our men, our sons see mere vulnerability so nonchalantly. There are too many heart-wrenching narratives of abuses suffered. Surprisingly, some of our women support the vicissitudes of other women. This should not be. How many times were you compelled to walk away from abusive relationships and suffered in silence?