Having botched the Government’s initial response to the report of the Judith Jones enquiry into allegations of abuse at children’s homes, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy has now exercised her full power to overrule the Children’s Authority’s refusal to grant a licence to the Margaret Kistow Home to operate a residence for children.
Following the home’s appeal, Minister Webster-Roy last week “instructed” the Authority to engage the licensing process for the home, which was roundly excoriated by the Jones committee as being “filthy and a fire trap” and among the country’s most dangerous residential homes for children. The report felt strongly enough to recommend the home’s immediate closure for fear of a “catastrophic event that will have high losses”.
Under the Children’s Community Residences Foster Care and Nurseries Act, Minister Webster-Roy had two options in responding to Kistow’s appeal. She could have rejected the appeal, or directed the Authority to withdraw its refusal and issue the licence. She landed somewhere in the middle, opening up wiggle room for the home.
An important point to note here is the absolute power that politicians in office have over the Children’s Authority. Under the Children’s Community Residences Foster Care and Nurseries Act, the minister has the power to “direct” the Children’s Authority to withdraw its decision to refuse to grant or renew a licence, and the Authority “shall comply with any direction given to it by the Minister” involving licences.
There is not even the pretence of insulation of the Authority from political power.
Politics is a relevant consideration in this case because of the established political lineage of the Kistow family and its linkage to the ruling party. It was founded by the late PNM mayor of Arima Norman Kistow, who named the home for his daughter, Margaret. When he died in 2016, then-PNM general-secretary Ashton Ford issued a statement hailing the Margaret Kistow Home as Norman Kistow’s “most significant contribution to Arima”.
Despite being unlicensed, the Kistow Home has received regular State subventions and was collecting $75,000 a month at least up to the time when the Judith Jones committee delivered its explosive findings. A Sunday Express investigation published seven months ago found that as far back as the 1990s, the Margaret Kistow Home had been flagged for breaches similar to those reported in the Jones report.
The Kistow Home appears to be the source of tension between the Children’s Authority and the Gender and Child Affairs division of the Office of the Prime Minister.
The current disconnect between the Authority and Minister Webster-Roy is the third attempt by the Children’s Authority to shut down the home on the grounds of unhygienic conditions, sub-standard care and abuse. Two previous attempts in 2017 and 2019 fizzed for undisclosed reasons, while this latest one is being blocked by ministerial authority which, given the home’s record, we find to be an indefensible position.
We wait to see how the Children’s Authority will respond in delivering on its mandate to protect the nation’s children.