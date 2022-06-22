Inflation shock

By any standard, an overnight price increase of anywhere from 28 to 33 per cent is massive, especially when it comes a mere six months after an increase of ten to 17 per cent. The fact that an increase of such magnitude has been applied to wheat flour, a national dietary staple, is traumatic and requires greater transparency on pricing from National Flour Mills than is currently provided.
Almost on cue, within 24 hours of NFM’s announcement Nutrimix Flour Mills yesterday announced increases ranging from ten to 33 per cent on its brands. In the meantime, without much fanfare, KFC had quietly introduced a mix of price increases and cost-cutting measures, citing price increases for chicken, chick feed, oil and plastic products.
Sadly, this is only the beginning of much worse to come.
In the multi-cultural cuisine of T&T flour is a fundamental ingredient used in roti, dumplings, doubles, bake, breads, pasta, pies, pastry, cake and various other menu items, all of which will eventually become more expensive
Although retailers are promising not to increase flour prices for now, consumers will feel the pinch when current stocks run out and retailers have to purchase new stock at significantly higher prices. That could be sooner rather than later as consumers rush to stock up on flour at current prices.
Having imposed a 33 per cent price increase on wholesale customers, it is baffling that NFM should suggest that retailers limit their increase to 28 per cent. This is not to say that supermarkets and dry goods merchants shouldn’t try to cushion the blow for their customers by reducing profit margins. However, in suggesting that retailers pass on an increase less than the increase levied on them by NFM, the company should indicate to what extent it, too, is absorbing some of the increase in wheat prices and by how much.
While its latest shipment of wheat may have been bought at peak prices in May, wheat prices are currently at their lowest since early March. If the drop in price is sustained, as could be expected during recessionary conditions, one would expect flour importers to pass the benefit to consumers. This is why the public needs powerful consumer advocacy to maintain a watching brief on prices and advocate for transparency and accountability, very little of which appears to be on the radar of the Division of Consumer Affairs.
Coming as it does in the midst of the Government’s wage negotiations with public sector workers, food price inflation and other sources of inflation are sure to be on the bargaining table. In the UK, for example, protesting workers are demanding salary increases at the rate of inflation-plus-increase to compensate for the loss in buying power of their income due to inflation.
With imports accounting for 80 per cent of T&T’s food bill and imported inflation beginning to bite, the Government is remains flat-footed, seemingly content to lay the problem at the feet of global suppliers as if the public doesn’t already know this. What the public requires of its Government is not simply an explanation of the problem, but a strategy aimed at a solution.