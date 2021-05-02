Today’s commemoration of World Press Freedom could not have chosen a more relevant theme than that of “Information as a Public Good”.
The right to information has never been as globally pronounced as it has been throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Those of us in the media who fly the flag of the right to know, have first-hand experience of the choppy waters stirred up by the pandemic which are exacerbating the pre-existing conditions of media bullying, censorship, deliberate misinformation, propaganda and organised conspiracy theories. It is a minefield out there and, at a time when economic forces are arrayed against conventional media, the work of professional journalism has never been more important or challenging.
One significant impact of the pandemic has been to put governments more in control of the flow of public information. Under the guise of a national emergency, governments, including our own, have further centralised information to become the only source of critical public information. From that position of control and power, governments and other political interests are creating and supporting parallel information networks designed not only promote their own interests but to undermine the independent media by planting doubt about the work of journalists and whipping up public distrust of the media. We are neither unknowing nor immune to this information pandemic, as some have referred to it.
In this minefield, information is increasingly becoming a negotiated, not public good as those in possession of it seek to gain the most from it. Even the simplest informational transactions between the media and the governments are becoming onerous. A recent case in point was the simple question asked of the Minister of Health about whether the Venezuelan immigrant who was the first diagnosed case of the Brazilian variant was a legal or illegal immigrant. He declined to answer, passing the buck instead to the Ministry of National Security. Yesterday, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, disclosed that the person was in fact an illegal immigrant.
Such basic public information which is pertinent to a national public health emergency, it seems, was too much of a political hot potato to be handled directly.
Today Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is due to address the nation again. Since his last address on Thursday, the wave of new infections and deaths has continued unabated. In the three days since Friday, another 815 more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 and nine others have died.
With the new restrictions not achieving the objective of stopping gatherings and keeping people at home we expect that his focus today will more effectively send the message that the country is in a perilous position from which it still has the chance to retreat if we all act now.
If there is a message from this awful pandemic it is truly that we are in this together. Whatever the differences that are in the way of creating a united front against Covid-19, we must find a way to bridge them. Yesterday, Opposition MP Dr Lackram Bodoe again repeated the UNC’s offer to work with the government on the issue. Given the national spread and risk of worse to come, a collaborative approach is worth consideration.