Integrity Commission must explain

Daily-Express-Editorial

As an institution established in the public interest, the onus is on the Integrity Commission to explain to the public how the Prime Minister could be found to be in breach of the Integrity in Public Life Act and yet not be sanctioned. By failing to provide an explanation for this seemingly contradictory and illogical conclusion, the Integrity Commission is fuelling unnecessary political friction and ­public distrust in itself.

The commission’s decision to terminate the investigation into the declaration of interests filed by PM Dr Keith Rowley for the year 2019 after deeming him in breach of the Act was bound to stir public controversy. The fact that it landed in the middle of an election campaign makes it downright explosive with the additional risk of turning the commission into a political football to be kicked around. We cannot believe that chairman Dr Rajendra Ramlogan and his team do not appreciate the potential damage that could be inflicted on the institution which, after 23 years, is yet to earn the public’s respect.

The issues arising from Dr Rowley’s disputed filing raise a number of questions about the process itself and its level of transparency, which was the big-ticket promise of Integrity legislation. Why, for example, are the real property holdings (land and buildings) of the nation’s senior public officials listed on a form (Form A) that is not accessible to the public, while the form that is available for public viewing (Form B) requires only that the office-holder list lands in which s/he has a beneficial interest? To his credit and in his defence, Dr Rowley has publicly released both forms filed by him in 2019. The Tobago townhouse that was the basis for the complaint filed against Dr Rowley was listed in Form A, but not in Form B. Dr Rowley has defended its exclusion on the grounds that he was complying strictly with the requirement to disclose the “lands” in which he has a beneficial interest and which, over his many years of filing declaration forms, he has always taken to mean land without buildings.

What all of this points to is the definition of “land” being applied in Form B. It would appear that some public officials are interpreting “land” to include land with buildings while others, like Dr Rowley, are defining it strictly as land without buildings. If, as Dr Rowley has stated, he has been filing his declaration in this way for years without challenge, then the Integrity Commission will have to explain what has now changed to make this a breach. We are, of course, assuming that this is the heart of the matter, based on Dr Rowley’s statement. If we are wrong, we are willing to be guided by the commission.

On the other hand, if, as is possible, the Commission has been allowing both interpretations for years but is now ­legally defining “land” to mean land with or without buildings, then a simple elaboration on Form B should suffice—that is, ­unless clarity requires the involvement of the Parliament or the courts, where all sides seem to be heading.

Black youths: open your eyes

It still amazes me that even with the drums of Emancipation still echoing in our heads, young black men are failing to see that the clips of the ’matic that have been loaded, knocked and knocked again will be emptied against no one else but themselves. It is reminiscent of the trees in the forest rejoicing at the new look of the axe, simply because it was made of wood.

Political victims or silent good people?

In Trinidad and Tobago, there are architects, engineers, pilots, bankers, construction managers, mechanics and technicians. There are doctors, lawyers, teachers, soldiers, and policemen and women, fishermen and agricultural workers. These are among the many who keep us ticking. They build and create, they feed and maintain, they keep us healthy and entertained.

‘Empty your clip’ politics?

Like many people, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s invocation to “Empty the whole clip and reload too. Fight fire with fire” baffled me. More baffling than the return of Jack Warner. Judging from the crowd’s response to both Persad-Bissessar’s statements and her reunion with Warner, our political biases continue to blind us to the larger implications of what political leaders propose. The most recent proposal by the Opposition Leader might be the most dangerous one yet: stand-your-ground (SYG) legislation, which has become one of the main campaign messages of the UNC but which carries grave consequences.

T&T not failed, but moving forward

IF, as some say, that our country is a failed state and on the edge of collapse, how come no complaint has emerged of public sector workers or pensioners or parliamentarians not getting paid.

Are we making the bandits happy?

In recent days, we have seen public uproar over the spiralling crime situation, as well as public justification for maximum self-defence against bandits.

The authorities have come out issuing warnings against citizens to not use excessive force against the bandits; mind you, these criminals use all the force available to them, including firearms and large groups, when executing home invasions.