Integrity Commission must explain

As an institution established in the public interest, the onus is on the Integrity Commission to explain to the public how the Prime Minister could be found to be in breach of the Integrity in Public Life Act and yet not be sanctioned. By failing to provide an explanation for this seemingly contradictory and illogical conclusion, the Integrity Commission is fuelling unnecessary political friction and public distrust in itself.
The commission’s decision to terminate the investigation into the declaration of interests filed by PM Dr Keith Rowley for the year 2019 after deeming him in breach of the Act was bound to stir public controversy. The fact that it landed in the middle of an election campaign makes it downright explosive with the additional risk of turning the commission into a political football to be kicked around. We cannot believe that chairman Dr Rajendra Ramlogan and his team do not appreciate the potential damage that could be inflicted on the institution which, after 23 years, is yet to earn the public’s respect.
The issues arising from Dr Rowley’s disputed filing raise a number of questions about the process itself and its level of transparency, which was the big-ticket promise of Integrity legislation. Why, for example, are the real property holdings (land and buildings) of the nation’s senior public officials listed on a form (Form A) that is not accessible to the public, while the form that is available for public viewing (Form B) requires only that the office-holder list lands in which s/he has a beneficial interest? To his credit and in his defence, Dr Rowley has publicly released both forms filed by him in 2019. The Tobago townhouse that was the basis for the complaint filed against Dr Rowley was listed in Form A, but not in Form B. Dr Rowley has defended its exclusion on the grounds that he was complying strictly with the requirement to disclose the “lands” in which he has a beneficial interest and which, over his many years of filing declaration forms, he has always taken to mean land without buildings.
What all of this points to is the definition of “land” being applied in Form B. It would appear that some public officials are interpreting “land” to include land with buildings while others, like Dr Rowley, are defining it strictly as land without buildings. If, as Dr Rowley has stated, he has been filing his declaration in this way for years without challenge, then the Integrity Commission will have to explain what has now changed to make this a breach. We are, of course, assuming that this is the heart of the matter, based on Dr Rowley’s statement. If we are wrong, we are willing to be guided by the commission.
On the other hand, if, as is possible, the Commission has been allowing both interpretations for years but is now legally defining “land” to mean land with or without buildings, then a simple elaboration on Form B should suffice—that is, unless clarity requires the involvement of the Parliament or the courts, where all sides seem to be heading.