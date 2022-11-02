The heart-breaking images of children lying on their classroom floor, sounds of gunfire exploding around them, and their teacher alternating between “shhh, be quiet, children, be quiet” and “oh my God, oh my God, oh my God! Shhh!” is a dramatic revelation of just how deep T&T has fallen into the abyss of crime.
What if a gunman had fled into the school and been chased by another? This is how close T&T came to the unthinkable on Monday at 2 p.m. Even as these children and their teachers were under siege, the Prime Minister was chairing a full meeting of the National Security Council, complete with all the divisional heads of the Police Service, on the issue of crime. Was anyone at that meeting even aware of what was taking place at Rose Hill a couple of kilometres away from the Diplomatic Centre?
Images of pupils cowering from gunfire in their classrooms is not something we ever expected to see. Not in sweet T&T, not even as dangerous and scary as this place has become. Numbed by disbelief, the first response of many to the circulating video was “is this Trinidad?” And yet, as alien as it seems, we also know that this is the logical consequence of the failure to rein in the gangs that are now so confident in their power that they have not an iota of fear about engaging in gang warfare in broad daylight.
Equally shocking as the video is the report from Rose Hill residents that Monday’s incident was a regular occurrence and normal feature of life in the area. If this is so, then we have to question whether Trinidad and Tobago even has a Police Service or a Government, and whether Port of Spain South has a Member of Parliament. If all that an MP could do in such circumstances is to express concern and say the Government is not sleeping, then he should just throw in the towel and let someone else handle the responsibility for representation.
We also note the response of Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, who has floated the idea of having the school relocated. Why must the children’s lives be disrupted? Why not disrupt the gangs instead by immediately establishing a police/army post operating on a 24-hour basis at Rose Hill to bring the situation under control?
Minister Gadsby-Dolly and the Catholic Education Board must also tell the country whether they have been aware of the dangerous conditions under which these children of Rose Hill RC Primary attend school, and whether the school was flagged for the kind of police protection that was introduced in June at schools experiencing pupil violence.
We would be very surprised if it turns out that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was aware of what had transpired at Rose Hill when he addressed the issue of crime at Tuesday night’s PNM meeting in Longdenville. We would like to believe that if he knew, he would have struck an altogether different tone that recognised the precipitous situation facing the country, and the Government’s clear responsibility to address it with much more than security cameras.