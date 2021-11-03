On this Divali day, the immortal lines from the Hindu Upanishads, tamaso ma jyotirgamaya, take on special significance as the nation battles an epidemic of ignorance on so many fronts while seeking an escape into the light of knowledge and understanding.
Who could have imagined that having finally acquired Covid-19 vaccines, so many people would choose to risk death by rejecting them while embracing the wildest of conspiracy theories?
With so many decades of free education, few could have imagined the hate-filled cyberbullying that passes for free speech. One would have assumed that years of schooling would have equipped the average person with the critical thought needed for picking sense out of nonsense, as they say. And yet, the growing evidence is of societal collapse without the safety net of shared values to cushion the fall.
From captain to cook, it seems that, for too many, life is more satisfying when hurting others, including the innocent. Within the fold of the mob, many are seeking release in absolute freedom unfettered by responsibility or human compassion.
It is as if we have forgotten the feeling that comes from an act of tenderness or civility. How damaged are we that we cannot remember? When will the cycle of hurt be broken to release us from the pain that seeks release in hurting another?
Divali is a time for family, festivity and friendship. But it can also be a time for meditation on the state of our lives, our families, our communities, our nation and the world. It is possible that the cacophony of quarrel that defiles our space on a daily basis is rooted in deep personal terror and fear. There is just so much investment in shutting out the other, locking down opinion and embracing denial. There is a Trumpian effect in the dedication to creating worlds of alternative facts, and the general acceptance and even glorification in the debasement of public life. It seems there is no bar so low that even leaders will not willingly go under it.
In an environment lacking the leadership in every sphere that exemplifies the best of us, the responsibility must fall upon those who demand better to adopt the Gandhian solution of being the change they seek. In short, we cannot demand of others what we are unwilling to give. T&T society is still in search of that responsible class with the self-confidence to resist the call of the tribe for division. Surely we have the capacity to see through this cheap and manipulative path to easy power.
Current Covid-19 figures suggest that T&T could be in for a rough time for the rest of the year. We are not in a safe place. Added pressure on an already pressured public could create scenarios unimaginable at this time. This newspaper is particularly concerned about the risk posed to children under 12 who do not yet have the option of being vaccinated and are therefore sitting ducks to the risky choices of the adults around them.
Today, Divali day, is a good day to reflect and reconsider. Seize the chance.