The Government’s thrust towards urban renewal and re-development of Port of Spain seems superficial in the context of the many deeply fundamental problems that afflict the capital.
Prime among these is the city’s ageing and overwhelmed physical infrastructure, including its drainage network, water and electricity transmission systems, sewage system, solid waste disposal and transportation network.
The week-long flood at Abattoir Road that created havoc at the eastern artery leading in and out of Port of Spain should not be treated as an aberration of an unusually wet rainy season but as a blinking red light warning of the capital’s underlying ill health.
Obviously, the combination of heavy rainfall and high tide alone cannot account for a week-long flood. Other things being equal, the flood would have eased with low tide. There are clearly other factors at work that require more than a ministerial tour followed by an instant diagnosis. Many expert assessments have been done on various aspects of the capital’s infrastructure but these appear not to be aligned to current development plans which revolve around construction projects that further burden the city’s collapsing infrastructure.
Increasingly extreme weather conditions, rising sea levels and coastal erosion require serious consideration of the future viability of Port of Spain. No serious and forward-thinking nation would wait for nature to take its course before deciding to act.
We are frankly bewildered by the prime minister’s rather cavalier approach and disengaged attitude to the many disasters unfolding around him.
With parts of the country under flood water for months, houses collapsing on eroded foundations, roads and bridges being washed away and the over-saturated land slipping and sliding and threatening people and property, the best that the PM has managed to muster is a promise of road repairs after the rainy season and a short lecture on geology to a gathering of the PNM faithful. It is as if the leader has become a spectator. Where is the man who, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, boasted about leading from in front?
While the Government can comfortably wait for the end of the rainy season before initiating a road repair programme, thousands of citizens are living with the constant fear of what the next shower might bring.
Yesterday in Manzanilla, water rising to three feet high triggered the collapse of the main road, cutting off a vital communication link on the eastern coast. At Skinner Trace, Quarry Village in Siparia, the SS Erin Road fell apart and caved in leaving the road impassable. That’s just two of the many communities that are experiencing extreme disruptions on a 24-hour basis. Hopefully they will not have to wait until the dry season for relief.
The extent of infrastructural damage that has occurred since August needs to be quantified in a comprehensive assessment of the country’s physical infrastructure as a basis for the planned repairs. The deterioration seen these past few months indicates the need to invest in structural improvement and not the usual cosmetic paving schemes that last only as long as the next heavy shower.