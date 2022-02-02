Current urgencies suggest that crime and the economy must be the top agenda items at the Cabinet retreat now under way at the Diplomatic Centre.
As it confronts the problem of rising murders, robberies and other serious crimes, the Government must recognise the need for a change of direction with a bold new initiative.
The body of tough legislation introduced over the last 25 years has not succeeded in deterring criminals or in reducing crime on any sustained basis because the institutional infrastructure is not organised or equipped to make effective use of it.
As a result crime is rising to insurmountable levels because of ineffective leadership, failure to transform the Police Service and improve the quality of personnel, under-investment in technology, the inability to break up gang networks and the refusal to address the culture of violence at root. We are now at the stage where one’s personal safety is a matter of luck and chance and not to be taken for granted.
Many are noting the absence of public outrage over the murder of 21-year-old Keithisha Cudjoe whose body was discovered on Monday at the Heights of Aripo. By contrast, the discovery of Andrea Bharatt’s body, which was found in the same area, prompted a national outpouring of outrage and grief.
It cannot be that we care less for one than the other. Both were young women with most of their lives still before them. Keithisha Cudjoe had a baby to live for. The more likely explanations are the population’s frustration at its inability to force change and the emotional fatigue from mourning the relentless loss of life due to murder and the Covid-19 pandemic.
In contrast to Andrea Bharatt who was known to be kidnapped within two hours of leaving work, Keithisha Cudjoe was among several women and girls reported missing on an almost daily basis. In her case, it was five days after she was last seen that relatives filed a report with the police.
Like Andrea Bharatt, Ms Cudjoe’s body was found by sheer chance by a beekeeper. Another skeleton found during a police search after Ms Bharatt’s body was discovered remains unidentified to this day. Whose daughter or son it was we may never know.
However, what we have come to know is that the Heights of Aripo is an area favoured by criminals. A year ago, as the two bodies emerged from the bushes, residents pleaded for police protection from the criminals who have chosen their area as a safe space for comfortably disposing of their victims. By now, one would have expected the police to have established routine patrols, installed security cameras at key points and built an information network to monitor the area.
Over a decade ago, T&T put out millions of dollars to install cameras from Piarco to Port of Spain to monitor the safety of visiting world leaders attending the OAS Summit and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.
It is more than time for T&T to make a serious investment in the safety of its own people.