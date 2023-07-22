Investigate them all

Public criticism of the police probe into the Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly and speculation that the Prime Minister could be behind it are hardly surprising, given the timing and narrow scope of investigation into a well-known national problem.
As wrong and as corrupt as it is, the use of public funds by governments to spread party propaganda via ministries, state agencies, state-owned media and political minions has become so entrenched that it is accepted as a perk of winning an election.
The abuse of public funds for financing political propaganda is separate from the issue of whether or not Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is engaged in such actions; we simply do not know. However, what makes the police pursuit of a high-profile investigation against him significant is its failure to investigate similar cases of suspected abuse of public funds for financing party propaganda.
Frankly, we are elated that the Police Service has stirred to life on this matter and expect it to broaden its dragnet to catch every public official who has authorised contracts with so-called communications specialists who cross the boundaries between public service and political propaganda with impunity. What the public interest now demands is a grand police sweep of contracts, vouchers, cheques, bank accounts, shell companies, computers, phones and other devices throughout the public sector.
The police do not need a voice note or audio tape to raise suspicion when there is already so much information in the public domain.
This newspaper absolutely supports a crackdown on the political abuse of public funds and other resources that has been occurring for decades, especially since the introduction of a policy allowing government ministers to hire personal support staff on contract, outside the framework of the public service.
Inevitably, in focusing on the THA after having ignored the wider problem throughout the public sector, the police opened itself to the accusation of conducting a witch hunt against Mr Augustine and the THA led by him. Also, coincidence or not, public scepticism was further fuelled by the fact that its probe was initiated in the midst of a public row between Mr Augustine and the Prime Minister.
The contamination of the public sector by party politics did not start with the current administration and will not end with it, especially with the procurement act having been reduced to a series of loopholes. In T&T’s winner-take-all political system, whichever party holds the reins of government has a multitude of avenues for using public funds and assets to finance its political interest. Before 1991, a prime yet highly politicised public asset was state-owned Trinidad and Tobago Television, then the country’s only TV station, to which government politicians enjoyed highly preferential access while the opposition scrambled for air-time. Today, thanks to advances in communication technology, few are bothered by the ease with which the Government can commandeer TTT for statements that blur the line between public and party interests. But there is a line between public and party which, if enforced equally upon all, will set a much-needed standard for accountability in public life.