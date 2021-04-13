Investing in disaster relief

We salute the contingent of roughly 50 members of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force who are in St Vincent to provide humanitarian service on behalf of us all.
In every island to which its members have been dispatched in an emergency, the TTDF has made its mark as a professional, disciplined and diligent unit whose efforts have brought meaningful relief to our neighbours in times of crisis.
The mission to St Vincent and the Grenadines is a particularly challenging one. Unlike previous recent post-hurricane missions to the Bahamas and Dominica, this is an actively dangerous situation that combines the risks of an erupting volcano and Covid-19. We therefore hope they will be out of harm’s way in providing the material and logistical support needed by our stricken Caricom family.
The frequency with which Caricom countries, especially the big four of Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Guyana and Jamaica, are required to assist members in need suggests that the region needs to review and upgrade its capabilities for disaster response. This is especially urgent given the projected damaging impact of climate change.
The need to upgrade the region’s disaster capability has been on the agenda for a while. In 2017, following the devastation of Dominica by Category 5 Hurricane Maria, Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness disclosed that he was in talks with his counterpart in Trinidad and Tobago about co-sponsoring a ship that will provide relief to Caribbean nations during times of emergencies.
Their discussion seem to have revolved around seeking financial support from the government of Canada. While it is not known whether those talks are bearing fruit, they do indicate an awareness of the need for some level of regional self-sufficiency in rapid and sustained disaster responses.
With every regional catastrophe, we are reminded of our conjoined condition as people of a common space and our bonds of solidarity.
A powerful fact and symbol of this reality is the volcanic ash that is crossing the sea to land on Barbados, St Lucia, Martinique, Dominica and Grenada, with the possibility of a whiff coming our way. We are literally in a situation of touch one, touch all. It therefore falls to the region to prepare itself for what may come.
In the Caribbean natural disasters aren’t one-off events, but part of our world. Some, like earthquakes and hurricanes, come with minimal warning, although hurricanes occur with seasonal predictability. Others like La Soufriere signal their intention well in advance. While the region attracts significant support from European countries that still have Caribbean dependencies, as well as others, it should be prepared to start fending for itself more and more, especially given the current global economic outlook.
The disaster relief plan assembled by the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) after La Soufriere began rumbling in December offers a good template that can be expanded to the wider Caricom region for future events. But even the best plan needs to be supported by quick and reliable access to equipment and trained personnel. This, however, will require a quantum leap in disaster funding.