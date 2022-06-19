Jobs for the youth

Youth despair over joblessness and under-employment demands a serious response from the Ministry of Labour beginning with an expansion of the On-the Job Training (OTJ) Programme.
Over the period of hard and soft lockdowns in 2020-2021, thousands of young graduates from secondary schools, tertiary education institutions and tech-voc training programmes have entered a market with limited jobs to offer. With the 2023 cohort about to swell the ranks of job-seekers, the job market is poised to become even more difficult.
Over the past couple of weeks this newspaper has been reporting on the dread experiences of young people in facing the job market. Many are so devastated that they now doubt the worth of investing in education.
This situation is crying out for an emergency response targeted to the needs of young people. An ideal vehicle would be the OJT programme which is designed for the 16-35 age group with five qualification levels starting from CXC/Craft Level Training at $3,035 per month to Post-Graduate Level training at $8,712 a month. However, it is doubtful whether the OJT is even fulfilling its existing mandate.
In the 2019-2020 budget the Government increased the intake of trainees from 6,000 to 8,000 with a ten per cent increase in stipends. However, within three months of the increase, the programme was disrupted when Covid-19 triggered a national shutdown in March 2020. Labour Minister Stephen McClashie later reported that Covid-19 restrictions had prompted many applicants to turn job down offers. Presumably, this decline would have created some savings that could now be applied to an expansion of the programme, now that demand outstrips supply.
Current conditions require much more than that, however. OJT opportunities, which provide applicants with 24 months of employment, should be expanded in both the public and private sectors. However, the Government will have to regain the confidence of the private sector after several participating businesses went sour on the OJT programme due to the Government’s lengthy delays in reimbursing the agreed 60 per cent of the stipend paid to trainees by businesses under the scheme. As a result of this, the number of OJT placements in the private sector has declined. This is a solvable problem that can be addressed, either by the Government’s commitment to abide by the rules or some other arrangement that does not leave businesses out of pocket.
With local government elections due sometime later this year and the Treasury benefiting from extraordinarily high oil and gas prices, we can expect the Government to loosen its belt in a few months’ time and expand make-work programmes, especially at the lower end of the market. However, the aggravated state of youth despair, especially among those investing high hopes in the value of advanced education, requires more than an election gimmick timed to an election agenda.
The Ministry of Labour needs to step up to the challenge of youth unemployment with a more targeted policy that locates the OJT programme as a transitional platform to sustainable jobs. Our young people are too critical an asset to be wasted.