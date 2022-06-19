Jobs for the youth

Youth despair over joblessness and under-employment demands a serious response from the Ministry of Labour beginning with an expansion of the On-the Job Training (OTJ) Programme.

Over the period of hard and soft lockdowns in 2020-2021, thousands of young graduates from secondary schools, tertiary education institutions and tech-voc training programmes have entered a market with limited jobs to offer. With the 2023 cohort about to swell the ranks of job-seekers, the job market is poised to become even more difficult.