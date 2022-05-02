With the Internet came the promise of an integrated world connected by information flows that would even out the imbalance in the existing order and enrich our knowledge of one another.
Much of that has occurred, but it has come at significant cost. This includes loss of privacy, manipulation, misinformation and disinformation, cyber-bullying and even physical danger. In today’s annual observance of World Press Freedom Day, UNESCO attempts to address all of this under the theme of “Journalism under digital siege”.
For us in the T&T media, the theme could not be more relevant. We navigate a rapidly-evolving information environment which includes the following: legislative encroachment on press freedom, media surveillance and hacking, armies of politically partisan keyboard warriors with the independent media in their sights, online intimidation of journalists, and various conspiracies to co-opt the media into disseminating fake news.
The battle is well and truly on for control of the levers of information. For us in the media, the only meaningful defence lies in holding ever more firmly to the tenets of professional journalism—accuracy and fairness with a commitment to serving the public’s right to know.
On this day and in these times, therefore, it is worth repeating the standard that there can be no democracy without a functioning free media.
Marking this year’s observances, the International Press Institute (IPI) has issued a statement in which it lists ten recommendations for what is says democratic governments must do to better protect freedoms at home and abroad. The IPI is a global organisation with membership by persons in some 120 countries. These include editors, media executives and journalists, whose collective mission is to defend media freedom and support independent journalism wherever this is threatened.
As a people and as a society in which we have enjoyed, by and large, a culture of relative press and media freedom, we must thus use our own experience in helping to buttress such freedoms wherever they may be under attack.
The IPI warns in its message this year that authoritarianism is gaining strength in some parts of the world. It says openly autocratic regimes have widened the crackdowns on critical views. Journalists increasingly face draconian legal restrictions and threats to their liberty and safety, even in democracies. Populist leaders have launched attacks on the press, while policy makers have adopted measures that clash with those press freedom principles.
We note also the current spate of the murderous attacks on journalists in Mexico—a feature of the social culture in that country.
One of the IPI’s recommendations for this year’s observances is that democratic governments must speak out against such developments, wherever they may occur.
In our own case, we must also guard against the tendency among some in leadership positions, equally in the private as in the public sphere, to seek to denigrate the person, in a journalist’s search for the facts.
We align ourselves also with the caution that those in authority must refrain from the temptation to restrict freedom of expression, in the fight against disinformation.