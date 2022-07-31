Justice overdue

ON this 188th anniversary of the abolition of slavery in Britain’s colonies in this part of the world, Trinidad and Tobago can take pride in having been the first independent country in the world to mark emancipation with a national holiday on August 1, the day slavery was abolished in 1834.
In the 37 years since the holiday came into effect in 1985, several other countries have followed suit. The growing movement to elevate the day on which enslaved Africans were emancipated throughout parts of the British empire, including the Caribbean, has helped intensify interest and draw attention to Europe’s enslavement of Africans, not only among people of African descent but among all who stand against the dehumanisation of people on the basis of race, colour, class, gender, religion and the many other ways in which people are divided in order for a system of debased power to rule.
It is incredible how long it has taken for this movement to take root and spread thanks to the brain-washing that has led many to the view that the system of slavery should be allowed to stay in the past and that the modern generation should just let it go.
However, European enslavement of Africans was no Disney movie but real life for generations of Africans who were bought and sold and made to live and die as enslaved people for almost 200 years, and for the exploited societies that were left to rebuild from the broken pieces left behind by Colonial powers.
Although the case was put forward 78 years ago by Dr Eric Williams, historian and first prime minister of independent Trinidad and Tobago in his seminal work Capitalism and Slavery, it is only relatively recently that there has been popular understanding of how the economic system of slavery was used to finance the industrialisation and technological advance of Europe – a point directly linked to today’s global inequality among countries labelled as developed, developing and underdeveloped.
This awareness has tilted the global conversation about reparations. Many who were confused by the demand for their “grandfather’s backpay”, as so succinctly described by the Mighty Chalkdust (Hollis Liverpool) in kaiso, are beginning to understand the case for reparations and the variety of ways in which it can be quantified as redress for an unspeakable wrong for which justice is long overdue.
Among the system’s most enduring and debilitating legacies are the social divisions based on race, colour and class built on an edifice of divide-and-rule. So deeply were those values baked into Caribbean society that today, more than 200 years later, they survive in recesses of the culture, ever available to disrupt our aspirations of unity.
All of this underscores the extent to which emancipation must be for us much more than a date on the calendar. We must recognise it as a process towards securing justice while freeing ourselves from the grip of the tentacles of our traumatic history.
The task for us, as Bob Marley put it, is to emancipate ourselves from mental slavery.