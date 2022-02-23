Justice short-changed

There is a certain irony in the State submitting an affidavit by the Director of Public Prosecutions citing inadequacy of resources to support its case for a stay of last week’s Appeal Court order granting persons accused of murder the right to apply for bail.
While the affidavit filed by DPP Roger Gaspard addresses the impact that the implementation of the ruling could have on his office, it also exposes yet again the State’s failure to properly equip the office of the DPP, thereby affecting its operations, specifically, and the administration of justice, generally. It also speaks loudly about the selective concern about the many shortages that have long been hampering the DPP’s office, which is a critical component of the justice system.
For years, successive DPPs have spoken out about the difficult conditions under which the office has been functioning, including inadequate accommodation and staff shortages caused in part by uncompetitive salaries within an antiquated system for professional mobility. The point is once again aired in the affidavit filed by DPP Gaspard on the State’s behalf in the matter of Akilli Charles vs the AG.
To underscore his argument that his office will be overwhelmed if an estimated 1,200 persons accused of murder were to apply for bail, the DPP noted that his office is currently operating with a complement of 50 attorneys—two of whom have resigned, with another two having been declared unfit for work. The remaining 46 attorneys represent a mere one-third of the 137 attorneys that Cabinet had approved for the DPP’s office in an organisational structure nine years ago.
On top of this, the long-promised relocation of the office to more spacious accommodation appropriate to the special needs of the Office of the DPP has not yet been effected, despite new premises having been identified two years ago.
Of course it will be up to the judges of the Court of Appeal to evaluate the State’s case in its entirety in ruling on its request for a stay in the Akilli Charles case. However, this single point regarding the inadequacy of the resources at the DPP’s Office is a matter that goes well beyond the case and cuts to the heart of the administration of justice in Trinidad and Tobago.
For the DPP’s Office to be carrying its current workload with one-third of what was accepted as the required staff complement nine years ago is revealing about the sources of some of the dysfunction underpinning major constitutional challenges. To quote Gaspard: “These prosecutors appear in every criminal matter in the Children’s Court, trials and almost daily case management in the nine criminal high courts, as well as in criminal and magisterial appeals. These prosecutors also advise the police in complex criminal matters and appear in cash forfeiture applications for the State.”
Leaving the Akilli Charles case aside, the larger question for T&T is do we cut justice to suit the length of our judicial cloth, or do we cut our judicial cloth to suit the justice we want?