Kamla’s vile attack on the medical team

KAMLA PERSAD-BISSESSAR’S vile and vicious attack on Dr Roshan Parasram and his Covid-19 medical management team is all the more reprehensible for having been made by a leader who once occupied the office of prime minister.
Her assertion that keeping them in charge is “deadly and amounts to premeditated, state-sanctioned murder” is shockingly despicable, even for T&T’s often demeaning politics.
Mrs Persad-Bissessar has worked intimately enough with the Public Service to appreciate its value as a non-partisan, apolitical institution and to understand the responsibility and scope of authority of public servants.
Her denunciation of the medical team of Drs Roshan Parasram, Avery Hinds, Maryam Abdool-Richards and Michelle Trotman as a “failed medical team now turned propaganda team” was a reckless aspersion against professionals who have been carrying the nation’s fight against Covid-19 on their shoulders from the moment the World Health Organisation (WHO) alerted the world about the impending pandemic.
Even worse was her accusation that “these people have been in charge for over 15 months and led us into this disaster of over 600 deaths”. Mrs Persad-Bissessar needs to look in the mirror when she is seeking to find people to blame. As a leader of a substantial number of people in this country, she cannot escape her own responsibility for failing to rally her constituency in the fight against Covid-19.
This time last year, while Dr Parasram and his team were in the trenches, first fighting to keep the virus out of the country and, thereafter from spreading from the status of sporadic cases to clusters and, ultimately, to community spread, Mrs Persad-Bissessar, as leader of the United National Congress and Opposition Leader, was recklessly pooh-poohing medical advice by offering her own anti-Covid solutions of a mysterious dome and sunlight. After the election date of August 10 was announced, she presided over the UNC’s campaign with scant regard for the consequences of maskless supporters breaching social distancing regulations. That campaign, marked by reckless behaviour by both the UNC and the People’s National Movement (PNM), left the medical team with the massive clean-up task of managing an upsurge in infections and deaths which they eventually succeeded in bringing under control after about two to three months.
Trinidad and Tobago should have been able to hold on to those gains and keep the figures down. It did not and the failure to respond proactively and on a timely basis falls squarely with the Government. Dr Parasram has not disclosed what advice he gave the Government when infection numbers began rising in March. However, even if he warned the Government and urged a lockdown before Easter, it would be surprising for him to break his silence and say so, given his position as a public servant.
Since September when the number of deaths began rising steeply, there have been public expressions of concern about the treatment protocol. Compared to other Caricom countries, our current rate of 626 deaths per one million is quite high. At the same time, given the number of factors involved, it would be reckless of anyone to assign blame without detailed investigation and evidence. Least of all, a former prime minister.