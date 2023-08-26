Kenya’s bid to save Haiti

Sunday Express Editorial

With Haiti teetering on the edge, a new peace initiative unfolded in Port-au-Prince last week, this time with the African country of Kenya in the lead.

With the United Nations desperately trying to mount an international response to the Haitian crisis, Kenya stepped forward with a proposal to lead an international police force of a minimum of 2,000 officers, including 1,000 from that country. The proposal is reportedly endorsed by UN Secretary General António Guterres and has the support of the United States.

While Caricom has been engaged in various discussions with Canada, the US and others about a role in Haiti, there is no indication that it was represented at last week’s meeting or has a position on the Kenyan proposal.

Media reports about last week’s meeting between the visiting dele­gation and Haitian authorities revealed the complexity of staging an international intervention in a country where foreign intervention is both a norm and trigger of distrust. Opinion within and outside Haiti is sharply divided about the form that foreign intervention should take. One view holds that order cannot be restored until the violent marauding gangs currently in control of large sections of the capital are brought to heel. This option would require foreign police to be deployed onto the streets and into direct conflict with Haiti’s deadly gangs. The other view is that any international police force entering Haiti should be limited to securing critical facilities while releasing the Haitian police force to deal with the gangs. This option is reported to have the backing of the US.

There are evident risks in both.

Any foreign force deployed on the streets of Port-au-Prince will have serious logistical challenges against a local enemy with a far ­superior knowledge of the densely-populated landscape. Even if it eventually succeeds, taking the fight to the gangs, disarming them and dismantling their strongholds could come at a high price, in terms of lives lost.

On the other hand, assigning the Haitian police the task of establishing law and order on the street may be too much to ask. On the evidence, the Haitian police are no match for the gangs. It is because of the weakness and disarray of the police that gangs have been able to proliferate and assert their control over the capital while expanding out into other regions. Because of this, the Haitian government, such as it is, is said to be pressing for the first option. It wants the proposed international force to take on the gangs on the basis that restoring public security is a precondition to anything else. Given the state of terror in which millions of ordinary Haitians face each new day, securing critical buildings and other facilities is a lesser priority that makes little sense to them.

With Haiti continuing to unravel and the usual international power brokers now unwilling to take the lead, the Kenyan initiative may be Haiti’s last chance to get a grip and reverse its descent into complete breakdown. If ever a country needed diplomacy to work, it is Haiti, right now.

