Killing of Hope

Sunday Express Editorial

It is impossible to miss the symbolism in the murder of a ­girl-child named Hope in this season of hopelessness against the advancing forces of murder and mayhem.

The killing of seven-year-old McKenzie Hope Rechia stands out from the gang crimes that put two children in the hospital last week. Hope, as she was called by the family, lost her life in shockingly ­bizarre circumstances which indicate she was murdered by a relative who ­confessed a few hours later to an imam. On confirming the child’s death, he called in the police.

Everything about this tragedy screams of neglect—the desperate conditions under which mother and child lived in an unfinished one-room shack with no electricity; the total absence of the man who had fathered this child with a teenager and, as if all of this were not woe enough, the report that the relative who confessed to murder had been diagnosed with schizophrenia after being hospitalised following the death of another child.

These circumstances offer a textbook case of how people in desperate need of help fall through the cracks, with tragic consequences. Presumably, the person with the serious mental condition was diagnosed within the public health system, which is connected to a community health network with outreach resources to follow up on patients like her. We presume, as well, that community health personnel would have contacted social workers about this case, given the penurious existence of mother and child. Further, that between the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Social Development and Family Affairs, the Children’s Authority would have been alerted to the presence of a child in that environment.

All the reports surrounding Hope’s murder indicate she was a child who was seriously at risk, invisible, and therefore unknown to the institutions in place to protect vulnerable children like her.

In case any official is tempted to waste time in defensive ­buck-passing, we would suggest instead that the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Social Development and the Children’s Authority put their heads ­together and review this case, with a view to sequencing the events from the point of the relative’s diagnosis to Friday’s tragedy, and to consider what could be done to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

It is often only in tragedy that we, the public, discover the depths of the horror experienced by children in this society. Their realities have pierced our comfortable assumptions about being a society that protects and cares for children. In murder, we have discovered children who have been born and died without their births ever being recorded in any official register. In one case, they were given obscenities for names. In their deaths, we have come to know children subjected to relentless beatings and sexual violence until their little broken bodies could take it no more. Some have been carried to live away from others, deep in the forest; others live among us, their stories known but left untold until exposed by death.

Today, we weep for the loss of Hope.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

And so it has come to pass

And so it has come to pass

No, no, Mr ­Jacob, acting Commissioner of Police, you cannot expect us to be patient and bear with the police in tackling crime.

During the 20 years of these weekly columns, violent crime, particularly murder and the impunity with which it is committed, has been a high-profile subject.

Killing of Hope

Killing of Hope

It is impossible to miss the symbolism in the murder of a ­girl-child named Hope in this season of hopelessness against the advancing forces of murder and mayhem.

The killing of seven-year-old McKenzie Hope Rechia stands out from the gang crimes that put two children in the hospital last week. Hope, as she was called by the family, lost her life in shockingly ­bizarre circumstances which indicate she was murdered by a relative who ­confessed a few hours later to an imam. On confirming the child’s death, he called in the police.

‘India’s moment’

‘India’s moment’

Last Monday, the world’s largest democracy reached the milestone of 75 years as an independent nation.

In 1947, India was the world’s sixth-largest economy but dropped to 12th by 1990 as it remained essentially socialist for its first 43 years, with the state domi­nating the economy. But starting in the ’90s under Prime Minister Narasimha Rao, India adopted the reform movement of the Washington Consensus being pushed throughout the developing world, including Trinidad and Tobago. Room was being created for the private sector, local and foreign, to lead the charge for economic growth.

Power to the people

What began as a student protest against Canadian interests in Port of Spain on February 26, 1970, rapidly evolved into a national movement that sparked the 1970 Black Revolution and triggered profound change in the economy and society of Trinidad and Tobago.

Need for integrated transportation and physical development policy

I have reviewed the recent article by Dr Rae Furlonge and the response by the Minister of Works and Transport, and would like to suggest that a missing dimension of this discussion is the lack of integration and coordination of various policies affecting physical and infrastructural development in Trinidad and Tobago, and especially between various dimensions of transportation policy.

Winning hearts and minds

Winning hearts and minds

A call to my ­grandnephew, Devon La Tou­che, a library assistant at the Beetham Gardens Community Library (BGCL) and the Joint Community Service Centre in Gonzales, on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, led to two ­instructive days.