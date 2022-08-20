Killing of Hope

It is impossible to miss the symbolism in the murder of a girl-child named Hope in this season of hopelessness against the advancing forces of murder and mayhem.
The killing of seven-year-old McKenzie Hope Rechia stands out from the gang crimes that put two children in the hospital last week. Hope, as she was called by the family, lost her life in shockingly bizarre circumstances which indicate she was murdered by a relative who confessed a few hours later to an imam. On confirming the child’s death, he called in the police.
Everything about this tragedy screams of neglect—the desperate conditions under which mother and child lived in an unfinished one-room shack with no electricity; the total absence of the man who had fathered this child with a teenager and, as if all of this were not woe enough, the report that the relative who confessed to murder had been diagnosed with schizophrenia after being hospitalised following the death of another child.
These circumstances offer a textbook case of how people in desperate need of help fall through the cracks, with tragic consequences. Presumably, the person with the serious mental condition was diagnosed within the public health system, which is connected to a community health network with outreach resources to follow up on patients like her. We presume, as well, that community health personnel would have contacted social workers about this case, given the penurious existence of mother and child. Further, that between the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Social Development and Family Affairs, the Children’s Authority would have been alerted to the presence of a child in that environment.
All the reports surrounding Hope’s murder indicate she was a child who was seriously at risk, invisible, and therefore unknown to the institutions in place to protect vulnerable children like her.
In case any official is tempted to waste time in defensive buck-passing, we would suggest instead that the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Social Development and the Children’s Authority put their heads together and review this case, with a view to sequencing the events from the point of the relative’s diagnosis to Friday’s tragedy, and to consider what could be done to prevent similar tragedies in the future.
It is often only in tragedy that we, the public, discover the depths of the horror experienced by children in this society. Their realities have pierced our comfortable assumptions about being a society that protects and cares for children. In murder, we have discovered children who have been born and died without their births ever being recorded in any official register. In one case, they were given obscenities for names. In their deaths, we have come to know children subjected to relentless beatings and sexual violence until their little broken bodies could take it no more. Some have been carried to live away from others, deep in the forest; others live among us, their stories known but left untold until exposed by death.
Today, we weep for the loss of Hope.