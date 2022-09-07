Kudos to Chairman Lynch

Conventional wisdom would suggest that before heading out to meet executives from the world’s energy companies in Europe and the UK, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley should have publicly raised the issue of a review of tax on windfall profits derived from the oil and gas sector.

After all, these companies are among those operating in this country that are currently reaping huge profits far exceeding ­average profit margins, thanks mainly to the economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on global energy prices.