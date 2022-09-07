Kudos to Chairman Lynch

Whether the problem is due to ineptitude or obstructionism, the Government should be hanging its head in shame over its failure to supply basic resources to the commission of enquiry into the Paria diving tragedy.
We applaud commission chairman Jerome Lynch, QC, for being forthright in letting the public know the enquiry has begun without elementary tools such as pen and paper, and that its members were lucky even to have chairs “plundered” from the Office of the Prime Minister. In case no one has yet informed him, the chairman should know that none of this would surprise the public of Trinidad and Tobago. This is normal Government behaviour.
Here’s how it usually plays out: a matter erupts that provokes great public outrage and anger; the Government steps in with great fanfare to announce a commission of enquiry and trot out names of commissioners with impressive credentials; satisfied that its voice has been heard, the ever hopeful public calms down and awaits the enquiry and its outcome. Except that it never quite works this way. How it works is exactly what the Paria commissioners are now experiencing.
Having spoken out, Chairman Lynch can expect the usual buck-passing with confusing information about exactly which department of Government is responsible for providing resources to the commission, and on a timely basis.
Going public, as the chairman has done, is to take the high road to action. He has lit a fire under those responsible who are now no doubt scrambling to get the commission what it needs. As we say in T&T, “who vex, lorse” because the Paria CoE wins when the chairman chooses not to suffer in silence but to account to the public.
Failures like this explain why the public has become so cynical and has lost confidence in the important constitutional mechanism of the commission of enquiry. Over the years, the entire exercise has become bedraggled and onerous due to delays caused by lack of resources, resulting in mounting costs. Then on top of that, the findings, even of culpability, never seem to go anywhere. No wonder the words “commission of enquiry” have become a metaphor for waste, futility and enrichment of lawyers.
The debasement of this vital constitutional instrument for establishing truth and determining accountability has given governments the basis for bypassing the Constitution and replacing the CoE with Government-appointed committees, sacrificing in the process the values of independence and transparency core to the commission of enquiry.
The Lynch Commission bucks this trend in having been established in response to a powerful public demand for an independent and transparent enquiry. As this newspaper has repeatedly said, a lot is riding on this enquiry. It may be our last chance to save this constitutional mechanism by demonstrating its worth to the public interest. If it fails and is allowed to peter out as yet another high-priced exercise in futility, public cynicism may become implacable.
We therefore applaud Chairman Lynch, QC, and hope that his timely complaint will be the last time he will find it necessary to do so.