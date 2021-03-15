Labour hurdle

Just as was the case during its first term back in office after 2015, the Rowley-led administration has faced another withdrawal of enthusiasm by the country’s trade union movement.
The labour leaders left the National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC) last week, claiming again that they and their members have been disrespected.
In 2016, the trigger had been the manner in which the government chose to deal with the dissolution of the then Tourism Development Company. A decision had been taken to favour the creation of two separate entities, one for Tobago and the other for Trinidad. On that occasion, the then tourism minister famously made a call to the leader of the relevant trade union representing such workers, based on a Cabinet meeting where the decision had been taken.
It took strenuous discussions outside the confines of the roundtable to get this much needed mechanism back on stream after that.
But again, last Tuesday, the united trade union movement took action which appeared to have caught the Government by surprise. Leading spokespersons complain now that in the current environment, important issues affecting workers are taking place without any discussion on their related implications for workers. They claim that thousands are being sent home and that more retrenchment is underway, with no substantive discussions that involve their representatives.
This latest expression of labour dissatisfaction has come in the wake of at least one broadside. The Minister of Public Utilities is on record as having declared that management prerogative at the troubled Water and Sewerage Authority has been traded for what he called “industrial stability”. Both the Minister of Labour and the Minister of Planning and Development appeared to have been left flat-footed by this development, with both of them expressing surprise, given what they held to have been fruitful discussions with the labour leaders. The Planning Minister is Chair of the NTAC, the body which also includes representatives of the business community. Her great surprise was founded on her own stated conclusion that “the trade unions have been playing their role assiduously”.
Having chaired the last meeting of the NTAC last Tuesday, the Labour Minister emphasised his befuddlement, saying that those discussions centred around “several initiatives which will foster stronger relationships between the parties concerned”.
But the leader of the Joint Trade Union Movement, OWTU president general Ancel Roget repeated a sore point he has nursed from the five-year period between 2015 and 2020—that the current administration has not brought to Parliament a single piece of legislation on behalf of the working class.
Having been caught off-guard in this manner must be galling to an administration whose leader has signalled, once again, the importance of genuine collaboration and consensus-building among major stakeholder groups in the country.
It goes without saying also, that the current environment in which the administration is seeking an administrative makeover for WASA, in the absence thus far of substantive involvement of the workers’ representatives, is a touchstone issue .
This hurdle has to be crossed in a manner which requires conciliation among the parties involved before any fresh start is possible.