Labour’s pandemic pains

Today’s Labour Day is the second to be observed under conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This year, imposition of a 19-hour curfew as part of the current state of emergency makes for even greater stringency against public activity.
Allowing for the most challenging of circumstances, such a repeat was not widely considered, even a few months ago.
At a time when workers are seeking guidance in navigating this new world, the voice of the labour movement has been muted, as if the trade unions, too, are waiting for the pandemic to end.
As other parts of the world begin to come out from lockdown conditions, a picture is emerging of the impact of Covid-19 on the future of work and on labour. Some jobs which were predicted to wane over time have now definitively disappeared and the job market is defined by employment instability even as the cost of living continues to rise. In shaping a national response, T&T’s main weakness is the lack of good and current data on the labour market.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of George Weekes, one of the towering figures in the growth and development of the trade union movement in the Caribbean and further afield. It passed with hardly a murmur here at home. This milestone was observed, however, by comrades and fellow travellers, in an international event carried on social media six days ago.
The union Weekes led for more than two decades remains nevertheless the most dominant focal point for the agitation of workers’ claims and their rights in Trinidad and Tobago.
More than ever, workers need strong representation to ensure that their voices, too, are heard as they seek a secure place in the post-pandemic world. For this, the trade union movement must evolve and re-define its place in this changing environment.
Indeed, in a statement marking the observance of May Day 2021 as the day for worker solidarity across the world, the OWTU president general Ancel Roget called on the Government to bring legislation to Parliament for amendments to the Industrial Relations Act.
Describing it as a prolonged, purposeful delay, he blamed it on the fact that, according to his estimate, just 20 per cent of the country’s workers are represented by trade unions.
In such a situation, if the numbers would bear him out, Mr Roget ought also to reflect on the fact that recognised labour took action on its own to walk away once again from the National Tripartite Advisory Council.
This is the body, altered from its predecessor Social Dialogue Task Force, which is established as the national forum for addressing industrial relations issues in our midst. The two other partners, the Government and the private sector, continue to meet, and to treat with such issues as they think fit.
The combined leadership of the trade union movement must use today as a day of reflection, therefore, towards crafting of renewed means by which to re-engage. Stronger representation and defence of workers’ rights constitute an urgent imperative in this moment.