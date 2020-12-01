Landmark legal move

We applaud the decision by The UWI’s International Human Rights Clinic to mount a legal challenge against the State’s prolonged incarceration of persons awaiting trial at Remand Yard. This is a glaring, well-documented abuse of individual rights to which government after government has chosen to be wilfully blind.
The European Union is to be thanked for funding this human rights initiative by The UWI’s St Augustine’s Faculty of Law. Faculty dean Rose-Marie Belle Antoine has been publicly vocal on this issue and the financial support makes it possible to carry the issue beyond the walls of academia and into the court where policy change can be mandated depending on the strength of the plaintiff’s case.
It is notable that the human rights issue in this case is twinned with murder cases in which female victims of domestic violence are charged with murder.
With the Government showing little interest in prison reform, this historic legal challenge could be effective in forcing the legal system to move in the right direction.
There is something deeply disturbing about this country’s willingness to subject people to the state of inhumanity that exists in our main prisons, especially at Remand prisons. Nothing speaks more profoundly about the national psyche than the general acceptance of State-facilitated injustice where the poor can be imprisoned for years awaiting trial while the well-to-do can post money bail and walk away, confident of their cases not being tried for years.
So far, no amount of public advocacy, investigative journalism, academic research or prisoner rioting has succeeded in stirring governments to the recognition of the responsibility to right the wrongs being done by the State’s failure to engage prison reform and ameliorate prison conditions. Equally ignored have been reform recommendations by official bodies such as the Cabinet-appointed task force of 2002, the Special Prisons Committee appointed by the Prime Minister in 2013 and others.
Parliament’s own Joint Select Committee on Human Rights, Equality and Diversity has investigated conditions at the nation’s prisons and noted the country’s flouting of international human rights conventions, specifically Rule 1 of the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules, referred to as the Nelson Mandela Rules which states that “All prisoners shall be treated with the respect due to their inherent dignity and value as human beings...”
The fact that this situation has endured for so long is also evidence of the nation’s weak civil rights capacity. After 58 years of Independence, one would have expected that the country would by now have had several vibrant, well-resourced rights bodies. The quality of our democracy depends on everyone being able to access some means of legal protection and redress. It is a fact that those with the least suffer the most. To a great degree the vacuum is being filled by international agencies.
When money is available or not, this work is vital to the growth and development of our country.