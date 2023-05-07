Lara’s call to action

The cri de cœur from cricket legend Brian Lara about youth violence in this country is an intervention that could make a difference if we have the will to get serious about tackling the problem.

Like the rest of us, he is witnessing the unravelling of the community in which he grew up. In his own lifetime, he has seen Cantaro Village, Santa Cruz transformed from the halcyon days of his boyhood into another killing field which, just recently, claimed the life of a childhood friend.