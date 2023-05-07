Lara’s call to action

The cri de cœur from cricket legend Brian Lara about youth violence in this country is an intervention that could make a difference if we have the will to get serious about tackling the problem.
Like the rest of us, he is witnessing the unravelling of the community in which he grew up. In his own lifetime, he has seen Cantaro Village, Santa Cruz transformed from the halcyon days of his boyhood into another killing field which, just recently, claimed the life of a childhood friend.
Noting the influence of sport and sporting heroes on his own life’s journey and that of his friends, Brian Lara makes a pitch for investing in our youth through sports to channel their energy and passion “into something positive, while also providing opportunities for personal growth and development”. He is absolutely right, of course.
Throughout this country, stories abound of how boys and girls transcended poverty and the obstacles of the lives into which they were born, to achieve success, respect and admiration the world over. We may therefore wonder why, when the country had so little it was able to achieve so much more through sports, yet today, when the budget allocation for the Ministry of Sport and Community Development is $763,603,000, the dividends are so small.
The realignment of ministerial portfolios to bring Sport and Community Development together was a hopeful indicator of the Government’s recognition of the power of sports to transform communities wracked by crime, poverty, neglect and unemployment, among other things. This ministry therefore seemed ideally positioned for mounting a targeted intervention against youth crime through sports at the community level.
With half the budget year gone and youth violence rampant in communities and schools, there is no sign of any targeted policy to disrupt the influences pushing the youth into crime.
As adduced by Brian Lara, the factors that are stealing the productive energies of our youth are well known to all.
We do not need a crime symposium to describe or analyse for us the trajectory by which innocent children turned into hardened criminals after being failed by dysfunctional homes, communities, schools, institutions and governments. Knowing all this, however, the government is unable to intervene to halt the accelerating disaster occurring before our eyes. Much of this failure has to do with antagonistic politics that splits our energies from the top to the bottom of the society.
At the local government level where communities need to pull together for the common good of all, including the youth, the politics is riven apart by partisanship, division and the distribution of political patronage to party loyalists. The poison of political polarisation is killing the spirit of community volunteerism and the sense of responsibility many once embraced for the children among us who just needed a little guidance, support and help to escape the pitfalls of life.
As one who knows intimately the difference that sports can make in the lives of the youth, we hope that Brian Lara’s call to action will spur many more to put their hands in defence of our youth.