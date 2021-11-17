Last line of defence

The failure of the police to enforce the public health regulations during Monday’s Nomination Day exercise in Tobago is yet another worrying indication as the health system begins to buckle under the Delta-driven upsurge in Covid-19 cases.
With the two main political parties in Tobago throwing caution to the wind as blatantly as they did on Monday, the chances of the sister isle escaping the worst of the pandemic seem very dim. Whichever party wins the December 6 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election, the price of victory in terms of illness and even death could be high.
On Monday, when the irresponsibility among members of both the People’s National Movement (PNM) and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) reared its head, the police were well-positioned to enforce the law and set the tone for the rest of the campaign, but did not.
The severity of the risk was lost on Assistant Commissioner of Police William Nurse, who chose to give offenders a free pass despite knowing Tobago’s hospitals are under pressure. “According to the news, there is only one bed remaining in the ICU—is it not foolish to do this? I don’t know how much kinder I can be with this,” he was quoted as saying.
Deputy Commissioner McDonald Jacob needs to have a serious talk with ACP Nurse. There is nothing kind about allowing people to breach the Covid regulations. In fact, it is downright dangerous. Far from being an example of compassionate policing, Monday’s police inaction was an opportunity lost for setting the standard for the rest of the THA election campaign.
Judging from Monday’s political carnival, campaigning can be expected to take precedence over public health. Given Tobago’s low vaccine uptake, which at roughly 36 per cent is well below the national average, the situation is ripe for an intense upsurge in cases. One would have expected a rush on vaccines, given Tobago’s Covid-19 experience after the January election. That has not occurred. Irresponsible politicking and the low vaccination rate make it unrealistic to expect the safety breach to be filled by individual responsibility. The only option left for protecting people from themselves is enforcement of the public health regulations by the Police Service.
We accept that this is a lot of responsibility to put on the police who cannot conceivably be everywhere or police everyone—but to the extent that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service can curb irresponsible activity, it should.
Tuesday’s update by the Ministry of Health yielded the startling statistic that Covid-19 hospitalisations have just edged past the number recorded when the state of emergency went into effect in May. The fact that infections and deaths are now surging is scary since the projection is for much worse before the numbers begin to plateau and come down. Chief epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds already sees the possibility of new infections rising to 1,000 a day by the end of the month. With the state of emergency having ended at midnight last night, the vaccination programme more or less stalled and the THA campaign picking up steam, the best advice on offer is to take the vaccine and secure yourself.