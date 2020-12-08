Leadership and the political culture

With the general election behind us and the dust settling on the internal elections of the United National Congress, this is a good time for political parties, especially the ruling People’s National Movement and the Opposition UNC, to introspect on their function and value beyond electioneering.
The adrenaline rush whipped up by elections masks the absence of a life within these parties devoted to independent research, discussion, debate and policy planning and development to shape and influence their parties’ position on issues to be carried through to the Parliament and into Government. The consequence of this is the persistence of a political culture where the party exists to represent the leaders, and not the other way around. This failure to nurture and develop party politics explains why after 58 years of parliamentary democracy, Trinidad and Tobago’s political development remains as frustrated as ever by the Crown Colony legacy of top-down politics and supreme leaders.
In the early 1960s, the PNM’s brief flirtation with the idea of building a party with a life of its own was quickly abandoned after the eminent intellectual CLR James proved how dangerous independent thought could be to the culture of maximum leadership which continues to dominate and define the national political culture.
The apathy reflected in the low voter turnout in last weekend’s UNC internal elections and in the 58.04 per cent in this year’s general election understandably breeds frustration about the prospects for a political culture that is more vigorously engaged with issues outside of the usual machinations involved in winning elections. However, the responsibility for change falls not so much to the leaders who benefit from the status quo, but to the party members who have the responsibility and power to lead their parties towards change.
As in almost every area of national life, the leadership problem about which so many complain has its roots not in leaders themselves, but in the refusal of members to shoulder the responsibility to hold their leaders to account. Whatever the organisation, be it a political party or a business organisation or an NGO, every leader is made better by a membership that is willing to hold them to account.
Democratic representation does not start at the top; it emerges from below and from among empowered individuals who are clear about their interest and are willing to negotiate their support in exchange for effective representation. The unempowered individual who lacks clarity about their self-interest can be vulnerable to manipulation by the political ambitions of others. This is why the education system must be focused on nurturing the capacity for critical thought.
Even the political leadership which benefits from the luxury of unquestioning support stumbles against its limits in the inability to persuade others on the basis of the logic of the facts. No country could progress without a culture of political responsibility that cuts across party lines. Leaders who enjoy guaranteed support without accountability are the greatest threat to their own organisations.
When public opinion feels beaten down with the rank-and-file feeling increasingly impotent, the moment seems propitious for a rethink.