Leadership, not old talk

Political picong is a perennial crowd favourite, but it has its time, place and target.
On Tuesday night most viewers may have been too convulsed with laughter by the Prime Minister’s mocking of Senator Wade Mark’s voice at the People’s National Movement’s public meeting to remind themselves about the insensitivity of laughing at a person’s voice and manner of speech.
Not all cases of insensitivity come clothed in humour, however. Some are coated in the bitterness of bile as United National Congress (UNC) leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar demonstrated at the UNC’s Monday Night Forum, when she blasted former Caroni workers who had taken their protest against the State’s outstanding land debt to them to Sunday’s UNC Women’s march in Chaguanas. No pejorative was spared by the UNC leader as she lambasted them as “despicable low-life lochos” while dropping a tongue-lashing on former senior member of her cabinet Vasant Bharath before advising him to “go to hell”.
Two days later, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley opted for the much closer destination of Guyana for UNC MP Rodney Charles. Rattled by Charles’ provocative question that seemed to unfavourably compare the outcome of the PM’s recent trip to Qatar with the Barbados prime minister’s visit to Guyana, Dr Rowley thundered: “Why don’t you go to Guyana... if you’re unhappy here, you’re free to go!”
On the scale of entertainment alone, the warring parties in the T&T Parliament have provided more than was needed for the week. Any more that might come during today’s sitting would be an overdose.
Under normal conditions, political picong and platform rhetoric might be considered appetising side dishes, depending on which side of the political fence one stands. However, no nation can subsist on a diet of picong and pounding alone. No matter how deep the rivalry, our leaders must look beyond their disdain for each other to the hundreds of thousands of people whom each of them represents.
While we do not discount the possibility that the ex-Caroni workers may have gone about their protest in the wrong way, we also cannot dismiss the substantive issue of the grave injustice that has been done to them by the state’s failure to settle the long-standing land debt owed to them. The Opposition Leader, of all people, should be sensitive to their plight, given the numerous protests that her own MPs have been organising to highlight their constituents’ problems.
As for Dr Rowley, he should recognise that he cannot claim the high moral ground against the Opposition, as he is inclined to do, by disrespecting the people’s representatives in Parliament. After almost 35 years in Parliament, he should be seasoned enough to avoid being needled and tripped up by low-voltage opposition landmines.
No matter how a question is framed, once it is on the order paper, it is deserving of his highest attention and respect.
As he himself has noted, bullets are coming at us in the form of major economic challenges triggered by the pandemic and current geopolitical crises. Leadership, not old talk, is what T&T needs now.