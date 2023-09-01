Let’s celebrate sensibly

Saturday Express Editorial

Now that the smoke and noise generated by Independence night fireworks have cleared, it is better opportunity to continue reflections on how the goal of better citizenship can be served by better examples from the country’s leadership.

Independence Day is that one day when the public interest ­ostensibly takes pride of place yet, invariably, it is also a day that witnesses the irony of citizens being inconvenienced and their ­concerns dismissed by public officialdom.

For the umpteenth year, 20 minutes of noisy, smoke-generating fireworks at the Queen’s Park Savannah sent animals scampering and temporarily covered a swathe of the capital city in thick white smoke. Motorists as far south of the Savannah as Wrightson Road suddenly had to drive with extremely limited visibility. No one spared a thought for them, let alone those ailing with respiratory conditions, when the atmosphere is already polluted with Saharan dust of varying intensities on any given day or night.

The proximity of the Savannah to the Port of Spain General Hospital and several private medical facilities with patients alone should give compassionate pause.

We wonder how the animal population of the Emperor Valley Zoo fared, the concerns of zookeepers over years having been dismissed for yet another. We wonder which Independence Day will see the realisation of alternative forms of public celebration, driven perhaps by the ministries of health and the environment.

Having done something one way for years is not reason enough to continue doing it without review. Fireworks are visually impactful on the public imagination and have become a standard Independence night explosive delight for hundreds of children. The Savannah is the beating heart of the capital city’s public entertainment offerings. Perhaps, though, the time has come for a creative review of options for this expensive annual undertaking. The irony of endangering citizens in order to celebrate them cannot continue.

It is the same with the T&T Fire Service’s release of a gush of water on celebrants along Tragarete Road, Port of Spain, during the Independence Day parade. It would have been no less than joyful relief for those enjoying Iwer George’s “De People Want ­Water” on a sweltering day in this period of notorious heat.

But when water is so precious a resource that thousands suffer oppressive heat with dry pipes, when serial maintenance and infrastructural problems at the Water and Sewerage Authority and the Desalination Company (Desalcott) leave hundreds of thousands without water, we wonder about the empathy of the TTFS’s crowd-pleasing performance.

Perhaps the TTFS will argue that it was not that much water, really, and that in the sweltering heat, their action could be seen as necessary relief. But for those facing the crunch, the act must understandably seem inconsiderate at best.

Thursday’s celebration is not an end in itself. The pride and jubilation ignited and expressed by citizens and the officials they choose to lead them serve to raise esteem and generate hope. This cannot be achieved at the expense of citizens’ well-being.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The unseen and the unspoken

The unseen and the unspoken

When I started what I thought could be a series on cricket and our Caribbean societies seven columns ago, I imagined separating it into two elements: internal and external. My intention was to try to grasp the factors that affect the way our young people process thoughts and information. I have been using cricket as a point of reference simply because it is one of the arenas where we can see ourselves within a framework that is not too unwieldy.

Let’s celebrate sensibly

Let’s celebrate sensibly

Now that the smoke and noise generated by Independence night fireworks have cleared, it is better opportunity to continue reflections on how the goal of better citizenship can be served by better examples from the country’s leadership.

Independence Day is that one day when the public interest ­ostensibly takes pride of place yet, invariably, it is also a day that witnesses the irony of citizens being inconvenienced and their ­concerns dismissed by public officialdom.

Where’s the patriotism, First Citizens?

It is Wednesday, August 30, 2023, the day before our 61st Independence Day. I am heading to Port of Spain from San Fernando, sporting my national colours, my Independence clothes.

I never have to search high and low because as way back as the late ’80s, as a young employee at the Elections and Boundaries Commission, myself and other young co-workers were schooled in the meaning and relevance of our Independence and the way to show our pride in our Independence, manifestly.

Happy Independence?

Many people may indeed feel conflicted when celebrating holidays like Thanksgiving or Independence Day in a country plagued by issues such as potholed roads, water shortages, electricity blackouts and rising crime.

Such challenges can overshadow the sense of national pride these holidays evoke.

Govt’s migrant education policy falling short

The CEO of Trinidad and Tobago’s Catholic Education Board of Management, Sharon Mangroo, bemoans that a small number of Venezuelan children will be placed in their 17 primary schools for the new academic year.

Equity must guide development

Equity must guide development

The categorisation of Trinidad and Tobago as a high-­income country masks the reality of an unequal distribution of national income that is reflected in a lower standard of living in parts of the country, mostly rural areas, than that enjoyed by others.