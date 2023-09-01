Let’s celebrate sensibly

Now that the smoke and noise generated by Independence night fireworks have cleared, it is better opportunity to continue reflections on how the goal of better citizenship can be served by better examples from the country’s leadership.
Independence Day is that one day when the public interest ostensibly takes pride of place yet, invariably, it is also a day that witnesses the irony of citizens being inconvenienced and their concerns dismissed by public officialdom.
For the umpteenth year, 20 minutes of noisy, smoke-generating fireworks at the Queen’s Park Savannah sent animals scampering and temporarily covered a swathe of the capital city in thick white smoke. Motorists as far south of the Savannah as Wrightson Road suddenly had to drive with extremely limited visibility. No one spared a thought for them, let alone those ailing with respiratory conditions, when the atmosphere is already polluted with Saharan dust of varying intensities on any given day or night.
The proximity of the Savannah to the Port of Spain General Hospital and several private medical facilities with patients alone should give compassionate pause.
We wonder how the animal population of the Emperor Valley Zoo fared, the concerns of zookeepers over years having been dismissed for yet another. We wonder which Independence Day will see the realisation of alternative forms of public celebration, driven perhaps by the ministries of health and the environment.
Having done something one way for years is not reason enough to continue doing it without review. Fireworks are visually impactful on the public imagination and have become a standard Independence night explosive delight for hundreds of children. The Savannah is the beating heart of the capital city’s public entertainment offerings. Perhaps, though, the time has come for a creative review of options for this expensive annual undertaking. The irony of endangering citizens in order to celebrate them cannot continue.
It is the same with the T&T Fire Service’s release of a gush of water on celebrants along Tragarete Road, Port of Spain, during the Independence Day parade. It would have been no less than joyful relief for those enjoying Iwer George’s “De People Want Water” on a sweltering day in this period of notorious heat.
But when water is so precious a resource that thousands suffer oppressive heat with dry pipes, when serial maintenance and infrastructural problems at the Water and Sewerage Authority and the Desalination Company (Desalcott) leave hundreds of thousands without water, we wonder about the empathy of the TTFS’s crowd-pleasing performance.
Perhaps the TTFS will argue that it was not that much water, really, and that in the sweltering heat, their action could be seen as necessary relief. But for those facing the crunch, the act must understandably seem inconsiderate at best.
Thursday’s celebration is not an end in itself. The pride and jubilation ignited and expressed by citizens and the officials they choose to lead them serve to raise esteem and generate hope. This cannot be achieved at the expense of citizens’ well-being.